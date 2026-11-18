Broadcaster cuts ties with presenter as prosecutors investigate deaths of boys aged 7, 9
Dubai: Egypt's media regulator has ordered the suspension of Al Hadath Al Youm television channel until the end of November over repeated media violations, as one of its presenters faces accusations of killing his two young sons.
The Supreme Council for Media Regulation said the suspension would give the channel an opportunity to rectify its operations and review its compliance with media laws and professional standards.
The decision coincided with a criminal investigation into a presenter associated with the channel who is accused of killing his two sons, aged seven and nine, in the Talbiya district of Giza Governorate.
According to Egyptian media reports, security forces arrested the presenter on suspicion of assaulting his children, causing their deaths.
The Public Prosecution has launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and determine criminal responsibility.
The case has sparked widespread shock and outrage in Egypt, particularly because of the children's young ages and the allegations against their father.
Al Hadath Al Youm announced that it had permanently severed ties with the presenter and would no longer work with him.
The broadcaster condemned all forms of violence against children and expressed respect for the ongoing investigation and confidence in law enforcement authorities.
The Supreme Council for Media Regulation said the decision to suspend the channel followed repeated breaches of media regulations and failures to comply with professional broadcasting standards.
It said the suspension would remain in force until the end of November, after which the decision would be reviewed in light of measures taken by the broadcaster to address the violations.
The council has instructed the Egyptian Satellite Company, Nilesat, and the Egyptian Media Production City Company to take the necessary steps to implement the suspension.
The regulator said its decision was based on Law No. 180 of 2018, which governs press and media operations in Egypt and empowers the council to impose penalties, including broadcasting suspensions, for violations of media regulations.
The council did not directly link the suspension to the criminal allegations against the presenter.