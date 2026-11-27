Films showcased the stories, values, experiences of people who call the UAE home
Dubai: What does it mean to call the UAE home? For 55 filmmakers, the answer came through stories of family, resilience, ambition, diversity, and gratitude to a country that has shaped their lives.
These stories have taken centre stage at the national short film competition “Stories of Our Determination,” where 11 winning entries were announced and their creators honoured at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall on November 26.
Held under the theme “55 Years. 55 Films. One Nation,” the event has featured screenings of all 55 shortlisted films in celebration of the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, organised in cooperation with Brand Dubai.
The competition, launched under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has received 640 entries from across the community.
Organised by the Dubai Films and Games Commission, an entity under the Dubai Media Council, the initiative aimed to give residents and emerging filmmakers a platform to share their perspectives on the country.
“Everyone has their own perspective on this nation, and the stories found in everyday life reveal what it means to belong and how people stand by one another. By bringing these stories to the screen in the voices of those who have lived them, we give future generations an opportunity to discover UAE society through the experiences of its citizens and residents,” stated Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council.
Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the event, Samr Al Marzooqi, film commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission, has noted that the films reflected the collective voice of people from different nationalities who consider the UAE their home.
“These films are a message from everyone in this country, despite of their nationalities and whatever they are, who are calling the UAE home. And that’s them sharing that story and celebration of the national day coming up,” said Al Marzouqi.
The films have also demonstrated how the community came together during the challenging times earlier this year.
“The community came together strongly and showed that life doesn’t stop in this country, and we keep looking at the future collectively.”
He added that the competition was an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to experience seeing their work on the big screen. Filmmakers often begin with simple productions in basic environments, but a strong message can make a film meaningful regardless of its technical quality.
For Jax Dyer, executive producer and production supervisor and one of the seven jury members, originality and messaging have been among the key considerations when evaluating the entries.
While production quality has been considered, it was not the most important factor.
“I felt that it was very personal stories. It was heartfelt stories. It was sincere stories. And it was from real people,” Dyer told Gulf News.
She has also emphasised the need for more student participation, saying there had been relatively few student submissions.
Dyer has urged aspiring filmmakers, students, and professionals to take part in future competitions.
“You don't have to be a professional. We’d really actually encourage them more so.”
Among the winning entries was “The Empty Chair,” an animated film by Abdullah Alblooshi, which won Best Narrative in the Filmmakers category.
The film has explored the emotions of families during a period of pressure and uncertainty, using an empty chair to represent the absence of a father who has left home, while his children wait for his return.
Alblooshi has bared that he wanted the animation to connect with children and parents, while conveying a message of appreciation to those who contribute to the Emirates’ security.
“At the end of the movie, it’s a message to say thank you for everyone, locals and residents of the UAE, for all their support and for all their contribution to the security of the country,” shared Alblooshi.
He has mentioned that he was proud to be among the 55 selected filmmakers and hoped the story would push for families and children to express themselves through films.
Bijoy Valiya Purayil, who won a Jury Special Award for his film “Ameera,” has touched the city from the perspective of a visually impaired child.
The film has examined how people who cannot see might imagine and describe Dubai, offering a different way of experiencing the city’s beauty and transformation.
“It’s very tough that they can’t see and they can’t experience it. I want to show, in a different way, how blind people can describe Dubai. That is the story,” explained Purayil.
Having lived in the UAE for 16 years, Purayil has pointed out that the country played an important role in his professional growth.
“We are proud of the country because it gives us a lot of opportunities and everything you and your family want in life. I’ve been here for 16 years. My career itself actually grew here.”
Students have also been among the winners, with Jonneil Anne Tinguban receiving Best Animated Film in the Students category for “The Art of Perseverance.”
Inspired by an individual who creates art, Tinguban has highlighted that the film mirrored her own passion for creativity and her desire to contribute to society.
As a student expatriate living in the UAE, she has expressed gratitude for the country’s acceptance of diversity.
“Diversity is a very big thing for this country and I love it,” exclaimed Tinguban.
Another student winner, Shaikha Saeed Alneyadi, has received Best Documentary in the Students category for “Thil Al Ghafah.”
Her teacher, Dr. Nesma Omar, has underscored that the film was inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his efforts to protect nature and encourage young people to care for the environment.
The project has focused on the Ghaf tree, a familiar part of the UAE’s natural landscape, and initiatives to plant it across the country.
She has shared that the award made the student extremely happy and motivated her to pursue more creative work.
“This is our environment and we have to save it. This is the vision of the government and they are encouraging us and the youth to have a responsibility to save our nature,” said Omar.
The competition has recognised a total of 11 winners across the students and filmmakers categories.
Jury Special Award Filmmakers
Ameera by Bijoy Valiya Purayil
Star Catcher by Zainab Murtaza
Silent Heroes by Withanaga Asanga Cooray
Love Message to the UAE by Mostafa Fanoos
Best AI-generated Film
Students: The Unfinished List by Chris Jeoff Bernales Lopez
Filmmakers: Saher by Bilal Ali Mehdi
Best Documentary
Students: Thil Al Ghafah by Shaikha Saeed Alneyadi
Filmmakers: A Journey of Determination (Marwa's Story) by Andrew Jared James Yousaf
Best Narrative Filmmakers
The Hook by Naveed Rauf
Best Animated Film
Students: The Art of Perseverance by Jonneil Anne Tinguban
Filmmakers: The Empty Chair by Abdullah Alblooshi
Meanwhile, the initiative will extend beyond the competition, with the Dubai Media Council set to add all 55 shortlisted films to a permanent national archive. The move will preserve these personal stories and perspectives for future generations, creating a lasting record of how people from different backgrounds experienced life in the UAE and celebrated its journey.