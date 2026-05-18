Dubai highlights booming film industry ambitions at Cannes Festival

He added: “Cannes is one of the global film industry’s most important spaces for dialogue, partnership-building, and creative exchange. For Dubai, it represents an opportunity to strengthen relationships, explore meaningful partnerships, promote the UAE film industry and continue positioning the emirate as a place where international productions can develop ambitious projects, access world-class production infrastructure, and leverage a dynamic network of production expertise. As the global industry continues to evolve, we are focused on advancing long-term sector growth, supporting emerging talent, and creating an environment that enables both creative and commercial opportunities to flourish.”