Dubai highlights booming film industry ambitions at Cannes Festival

The move comes as Dubai accelerates plans to grow its film sector
The spotlight is firmly on Dubai at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, as the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) ramps up efforts to position the Emirate as a major global production powerhouse.
Held from May 12 to 23 in Cannes, France, the festival has become the latest stage for Dubai to showcase its expanding film infrastructure, creative ecosystem, and growing international ambitions. The DFGC’s participation forms part of a wider push to deepen ties with global studios, producers, and industry leaders as the city continues to strengthen its footprint in the worldwide entertainment landscape.
Leading the delegation was Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Dubai Films and Games Commission, who met with major studios, producers, and film industry stakeholders throughout the festival to discuss future collaborations, creative partnerships, and opportunities for international productions in Dubai.
The move comes as Dubai accelerates plans to grow its film sector through infrastructure development, talent initiatives, regulatory support, and global outreach.
“Dubai’s participation in Cannes reflects the next phase of our engagement with the international film industry and our long-term vision to establish the emirate as a leading global hub for film production,” said Hesham Al Olama.
He added: “Cannes is one of the global film industry’s most important spaces for dialogue, partnership-building, and creative exchange. For Dubai, it represents an opportunity to strengthen relationships, explore meaningful partnerships, promote the UAE film industry and continue positioning the emirate as a place where international productions can develop ambitious projects, access world-class production infrastructure, and leverage a dynamic network of production expertise. As the global industry continues to evolve, we are focused on advancing long-term sector growth, supporting emerging talent, and creating an environment that enables both creative and commercial opportunities to flourish.”
Samr Almarzooqi, Film Commissioner at Dubai Films and Games Commission, said Dubai’s growing presence at Cannes signals the increasing interest the city is attracting from the international filmmaking community.
“The festival provides a strategic platform to present Dubai’s value proposition to the global film industry, from its expanding ecosystem, infrastructure and collaborative environment to the pace at which new ideas, talent, and partnerships are emerging,” Almarzooqi said.
“It also offers an opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about where global filmmaking is heading and the role hubs like Dubai can play within that future. We look forward to building on these engagements in ways that support sustained industry development and further enhance Dubai’s position within the international film landscape.”
Over the past few years, Dubai has steadily built its reputation as a sought-after filming destination, thanks to its mix of cutting-edge production facilities, streamlined permitting processes, government-backed support systems, and highly connected logistics network. From futuristic skylines and historic neighbourhoods to beaches, deserts, and mountains, the emirate offers filmmakers an unusually wide range of locations within close proximity.
Dubai has also increasingly become an operational hub for productions working across the Middle East, with easy access to crews, equipment suppliers, studios, and production services. Officials say ongoing efforts are underway to explore additional incentives that could attract even larger international projects to the city.
Among the recent global productions filmed or serviced in Dubai are Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Genie, Make a Wish, highlighting the emirate’s growing ability to support major streaming and studio productions across genres and international markets.
The Cannes appearance also aligns with the broader mandate of the Dubai Films and Games Commission, established under the Dubai Media Council, to drive long-term growth across Dubai’s film and gaming industries through international partnerships, regulatory development, and ecosystem expansion.