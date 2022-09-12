Dubai: An Egyptian judge who has been convicted of killing his wife TV host Shaimaa Gamal has been sentenced to death, local media reported.
Giza Criminal Court in Egypt sentenced, on Sunday, Ayman Haggag and Hussein Al Garably to death by hanging over the premeditated murder of Shaimaa Gamal.
Haggag, who was a member of the judicial authority, confessed in July to killing his wife jointly with his friend Hussein Al Garably, and burying her body in a farm at Abu Sir area in Badrashin, south of Giza.
After investigations, the Egyptian Public Prosecution referred the accused judge and his friend to a criminal trial on Thursday, July 7.
According to the Public Prosecutor’s ruling, Haggag killed the victim deliberately in order to get rid of her after she bargained for money in return for not revealing his secrets.
The forensic report showed that the victim died of suffocation due to pressure on her neck and airways.
The Public Prosecution established evidence against the accused from the testimony of 10 witnesses, including the owner of the store from which the defendants bought drilling tools and nitric acid, along with statements from the two accused in detail during interrogations, which began with the second suspect guiding the police to the location of the body on the farm.