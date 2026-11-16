The 40-year-old father allegedly assaulted his children following a dispute over money
Dubai: A television presenter has been arrested in Giza on suspicion of killing his two children, aged seven and nine, following a dispute over money allegedly taken to buy sweets, according to preliminary police investigations.
The 40-year-old man, who also works as a bodybuilding trainer, is accused of severely beating the children inside their family home in the Talbiya district, causing fatal injuries.
Investigators believe the father subsequently attempted to conceal the circumstances surrounding their deaths, including allegedly burying one child in a desert area and claiming the other had been injured in a road accident.
The investigation began after the father reported to Talbiya police that one of his sons had been involved in a road accident approximately 10 days earlier.
He claimed the child had been taken to hospital for treatment before he was informed of his death.
However, police inquiries raised doubts about his account after investigators identified inconsistencies between his statements and the circumstances surrounding the child's injuries.
A prosecution team subsequently visited the hospital to examine the child's body and found injuries to his head and ears.
Prosecutors also obtained footage showing the child's arrival at the hospital and began reviewing medical records and reports to establish the circumstances of his admission.
Investigators extended their inquiries to the family home, where prosecutors examined the property and questioned residents.
One neighbour reportedly told investigators that he had heard the father assaulting his children.
According to the witness's account, the confrontation began after the father accused the children of taking money to buy sweets.
The disagreement allegedly escalated into a violent assault.
Local media reported that investigators believe the father repeatedly struck the children, causing their heads to hit a wall and resulting in severe injuries.
Authorities are examining the witness's testimony alongside other evidence to establish the sequence of events.
Investigators also examined reports that the father had attempted to conceal the death of one child by burying his body in a desert area of 6th of October City.
According to local reports, the child died inside the family home, while the father allegedly believed his other son was still alive.
He subsequently took the second child to hospital, claiming the injuries had resulted from a road accident.
Police arrested the father following further investigations into the deaths.
Al Hadath Al Youm television channel announced that it had permanently terminated its professional relationship with the presenter following reports of the incident.
In an official statement, the channel expressed shock and sadness over the children's deaths and the allegations surrounding the case.
Its management stressed that the safety and lives of children must be protected and that violence against them could not be justified.
The channel confirmed that it had ended its working relationship with the presenter and would no longer engage his services, citing its ethical and humanitarian responsibilities.
Public prosecutors are continuing their investigation, including examining available evidence, reviewing medical reports and questioning witnesses.