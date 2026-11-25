Vehicle carrying petroleum products overturns, sparking deadly blaze in Giza
Dubai: The death toll of the fuel tanker fire on Cairo’s Ring Road in the Al Warraq area of Giza Governorate, west of the Egyptian capital, rose to 30, according to the Health Ministry and local media. It is expected to rise further.
Initially, authorities had put the number of dead at 21 and injured at 15.
Images circulating on social media showed a massive blaze engulfing an area alongside the road, with towering flames illuminating nearby structures.
The Health Ministry said 23 ambulances and emergency response vehicles had been deployed to the scene as authorities continued efforts to establish the full death toll.
Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar was closely monitoring the medical response and ordered hospitals near the scene to raise their level of preparedness to receive casualties, the ministry said.
In an earlier preliminary statement, the ministry reported that nine people had suffered burns and another had suffered smoke inhalation. All 10 were taken to hospital for treatment.
Earlier on Wednesday, the state-run Al Ahram news portal reported that civil protection teams had brought under control a fire that broke out in a tanker carrying petroleum products on the Ring Road in Al Warraq.
Security forces rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the blaze, while traffic authorities closed the affected section of the road and introduced diversions to ease congestion and protect motorists, according to the report.
The cause of the fire remained unclear, and authorities had yet to release details about the circumstances surrounding the reported overturning of the tanker.
Further information about the condition of the injured was not immediately available.
Cairo’s Ring Road is a major transport artery linking the capital with Giza and surrounding areas, carrying heavy volumes of passenger vehicles and commercial traffic.
The deadly incident has renewed concerns about road safety and the risks associated with transporting highly flammable materials along heavily used highways.