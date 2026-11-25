Passenger vehicle and transport vehicle collide on Abu Simbel tourist road
Dubai: Ten people were killed and seven others injured on Tuesday when a passenger vehicle collided with a transport vehicle on the Abu Simbel tourist road in Egypt's southern Aswan governorate, security officials said.
The accident occurred near kilometre 110 of the road leading to Abu Simbel, a major tourist destination near Egypt's southern border with Sudan.
Security authorities said they received an emergency report of the collision, prompting the immediate deployment of ambulances, police officers and traffic personnel to the scene.
Emergency crews recovered the bodies of the 10 victims and transported them to a morgue, while the injured were taken to Al Sadaqa Hospital for medical treatment.
Traffic police were dispatched to clear the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow along the road, which connects Aswan with the ancient temples of Abu Simbel.
The cause of the collision was not immediately known, and authorities have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.
A police report was filed, and the Public Prosecution was notified to begin formal investigations.
Officials said the relevant authorities were continuing to deal with the aftermath of the crash and taking the necessary legal measures.
The Abu Simbel road is a key transport route in southern Egypt, serving local communities, commercial vehicles and tourists travelling to the renowned archaeological site.
Located about 280 kilometres south of Aswan, the Abu Simbel temples are among Egypt's most celebrated ancient monuments and attract visitors from around the world.
The latest tragedy follows a series of deadly road accidents in Egypt. On October 31, a collision between a minibus and a heavy truck near 6th of October City in Giza Governorate killed 10 people and injured 24 others.
In September, at least 22 people were killed and 28 injured when a passenger bus overturned on the Dahab-Nuweiba road in South Sinai. An earlier collision involving vehicles carrying workers in Ismailia Governorate on August 11 killed 18 people and injured about 30 others.
Road accidents remain a major public safety concern in Egypt. According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS), traffic fatalities rose by 10.8 per cent to 5,829 in 2025, compared with 5,260 in 2024. The number of people injured also increased by 10.7 per cent, reaching 84,553 against 76,362 the previous year, despite government efforts to improve road infrastructure and strengthen traffic safety.
Egypt has undertaken several initiatives in recent years to improve road infrastructure and strengthen traffic safety, including upgrading highways, expanding road networks and introducing stricter traffic regulations.
However, road accidents remain a significant public safety concern, with collisions involving passenger vehicles and heavy transport vehicles continuing to cause fatalities and injuries across the country.
Investigators are expected to examine the circumstances of Tuesday's collision to determine its cause and whether any traffic violations contributed to the accident.