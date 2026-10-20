Police captain and officer die after car overturns on Sharm El Sheikh–El Tor road
Dubai: Two Egyptian policemen, including a police captain, were killed and a senior security official injured when a car overturned on a highway in South Sinai, according to local media reports.
The accident occurred on the new road linking the resort city of Sharm El Sheikh with El Tor, the provincial capital, when a private car carrying four police personnel overturned.
The vehicle was part of the convoy of South Sinai's deputy security director, who was among those injured in the crash.
A police captain and a non-commissioned police officer died at the scene, while the senior security official and another police officer sustained injuries.
Emergency services received a report of the accident and dispatched ambulances to the scene.
Paramedics found the bodies of the two policemen and transferred the injured officers to hospital for treatment.
The bodies of the victims were taken into official custody pending the completion of legal procedures.
The cause of the crash remains unclear, with investigations under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.
The Sharm El Sheikh–El Tor highway is a major transport route in South Sinai, connecting the provincial capital with one of Egypt's leading tourist destinations.