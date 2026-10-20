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Two Egyptian policemen killed, senior security official injured in South Sinai crash

Police captain and officer die after car overturns on Sharm El Sheikh–El Tor road

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Two Egyptian policemen killed and a senior security official were injured in a car crash on the Sharm El Sheikh–El Tor highway in South Sinai.
Two Egyptian policemen killed and a senior security official were injured in a car crash on the Sharm El Sheikh–El Tor highway in South Sinai.
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Dubai: Two Egyptian policemen, including a police captain, were killed and a senior security official injured when a car overturned on a highway in South Sinai, according to local media reports.

The accident occurred on the new road linking the resort city of Sharm El Sheikh with El Tor, the provincial capital, when a private car carrying four police personnel overturned.

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The vehicle was part of the convoy of South Sinai's deputy security director, who was among those injured in the crash.

A police captain and a non-commissioned police officer died at the scene, while the senior security official and another police officer sustained injuries.

Emergency services received a report of the accident and dispatched ambulances to the scene.

Paramedics found the bodies of the two policemen and transferred the injured officers to hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the victims were taken into official custody pending the completion of legal procedures.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, with investigations under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Sharm El Sheikh–El Tor highway is a major transport route in South Sinai, connecting the provincial capital with one of Egypt's leading tourist destinations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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