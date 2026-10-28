A third man injured while rescue teams continue search for the missing in South Sinai
Dubai: One person was killed, another went missing and a third was injured after flash floods swept away a cement mixer truck carrying three people in Egypt's South Sinai governorate, authorities said.
The incident occurred in Wadi Watir, near the coastal city of Nuweiba, after heavy rainfall triggered powerful torrents through the mountainous valley on Tuesday evening.
South Sinai Governor Ismail Kamal said search and rescue teams were continuing efforts to locate the missing person, while the injured victim was receiving treatment in hospital.
The flooding disrupted traffic and forced authorities to close affected roads as emergency teams worked to clear mud, rocks and debris deposited by the torrents.
On Wednesday, the governor announced that all roads affected by the floods had reopened and traffic had returned to normal, although clean-up operations were continuing.
He said no additional casualties had been reported and that authorities remained on alert to monitor weather conditions and protect residents and infrastructure.
The floods followed moderate to heavy rainfall across Nuweiba and several valleys along the northern Gulf of Aqaba, including Wadi Watir, Wadi Al Tarabin and Wadi Al Mahash.
Authorities urged motorists to avoid flood channels and low-lying areas and refrain from attempting to cross flooded roads.