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One man dead, another missing as flash floods sweep away cement mixer truck in Egypt

A third man injured while rescue teams continue search for the missing in South Sinai

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Flash floods in Egypt's South Sinai claimed one life, leaving another missing, and disrupting traffic as rescue teams continue their search efforts.
Flash floods in Egypt's South Sinai claimed one life, leaving another missing, and disrupting traffic as rescue teams continue their search efforts.
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Dubai: One person was killed, another went missing and a third was injured after flash floods swept away a cement mixer truck carrying three people in Egypt's South Sinai governorate, authorities said.

The incident occurred in Wadi Watir, near the coastal city of Nuweiba, after heavy rainfall triggered powerful torrents through the mountainous valley on Tuesday evening.

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South Sinai Governor Ismail Kamal said search and rescue teams were continuing efforts to locate the missing person, while the injured victim was receiving treatment in hospital.

The flooding disrupted traffic and forced authorities to close affected roads as emergency teams worked to clear mud, rocks and debris deposited by the torrents.

On Wednesday, the governor announced that all roads affected by the floods had reopened and traffic had returned to normal, although clean-up operations were continuing.

He said no additional casualties had been reported and that authorities remained on alert to monitor weather conditions and protect residents and infrastructure.

The floods followed moderate to heavy rainfall across Nuweiba and several valleys along the northern Gulf of Aqaba, including Wadi Watir, Wadi Al Tarabin and Wadi Al Mahash.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid flood channels and low-lying areas and refrain from attempting to cross flooded roads.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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