Ambulance crews rushed to the crash site near Dahshur as hospitals were put on high alert
Cairo: Thirteen people were killed and 30 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a heavy goods lorry on a desert road in Egypt, according to an initial toll released by the country's Ministry of Health and Population.
The collision occurred at kilometre 55, near the Dahshur gate, before the entrance to the regional road in the direction of Giza governorate.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, deploying dozens of ambulances to transport the injured to nearby hospitals as authorities mobilised to respond to the crash.
The Health Ministry confirmed that those injured had been taken to hospital for medical examinations and assessments to determine the treatment required for each patient.
Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, directed hospitals to raise their level of preparedness and ensure that medical resources were available to provide prompt treatment to the injured.
Dr Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the ministry's official spokesman, explained that the Egyptian Ambulance Authority initially dispatched 28 ambulances to the scene before sending additional vehicles.
Ambulances from Giza, Fayoum and Beni Suef governorates also joined the emergency response, helping transport casualties to medical facilities.
Emergency and security personnel continued their work at the crash site while medical teams monitored the injured and authorities sought to establish the final number of casualties.
The ministry cautioned that the death and injury figures are preliminary and pledged to release further information as it became available.
It also extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.