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Death toll rises to 7 and 112 hurt in Egypt train collision

Fifty ambulances dispatched to accident site in Giza as authorities launch investigation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Egyptian onlookers stand at the site of a train collision in Al Ayat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026.
Egyptian onlookers stand at the site of a train collision in Al Ayat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: At least seven were killed and 122 others injured when two trains collided near the village of Gerza in Egypt's Giza Governorate on Sunday, local media reported.

The accident occurred in the Al Ayat area, prompting an emergency response involving 50 ambulances, civil defence teams and security personnel, according to reports by Egyptian news outlets.

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The injured were transported to nearby hospitals in Beni Suef Governorate for medical treatment, while hospitals in Giza were placed on high alert to receive casualties.

Initial reports indicated that the Ministry of Health had dispatched 20 ambulances to the scene before increasing the number to 50 as the scale of the accident became clear.

The incident was reported to the Giza Governorate operations room after four train carriages left the tracks near Gerza village.

Civil defence teams, security forces and emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene, while railway recovery cranes were deployed to deal with the derailed carriages and clear the affected tracks.

Authorities continued to assess the number of casualties and manage the aftermath of the accident.

Egyptian prosecutors have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment, ordering police inquiries and the questioning of witnesses and injured passengers.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a social media post that he ordered a prompt investigation into the crash to hold those responsible accountable.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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