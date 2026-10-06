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One dead, 40 injured after bus overturns in Jordan

Emergency crews rush casualties to hospitals after crash on Airport Road in Amman

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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One person died after sustaining serious injuries, while 40 others were injured in the crash.
One person died after sustaining serious injuries, while 40 others were injured in the crash.
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Dubai: One person was killed and 40 others were injured after a bus overturned in Jordan’s capital governorate, the Public Security Directorate said on Tuesday.

Rescue and ambulance teams from the West Amman Civil Defence Directorate, along with police, responded to the accident on Airport Road, where the bus veered off course and overturned on the side of the road, a Public Security Directorate spokesperson said.

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One person died after sustaining serious injuries, while 40 others were injured in the crash. Paramedics provided first aid to the injured before transporting them to hospitals for treatment. The body of the deceased was also taken to hospital.

The injured remained under medical care, the spokesperson said. Traffic authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances and causes of the accident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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