Emergency crews rush casualties to hospitals after crash on Airport Road in Amman
Dubai: One person was killed and 40 others were injured after a bus overturned in Jordan’s capital governorate, the Public Security Directorate said on Tuesday.
Rescue and ambulance teams from the West Amman Civil Defence Directorate, along with police, responded to the accident on Airport Road, where the bus veered off course and overturned on the side of the road, a Public Security Directorate spokesperson said.
One person died after sustaining serious injuries, while 40 others were injured in the crash. Paramedics provided first aid to the injured before transporting them to hospitals for treatment. The body of the deceased was also taken to hospital.
The injured remained under medical care, the spokesperson said. Traffic authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances and causes of the accident.