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Five killed, 17 injured in bus crash on Jordan’s Desert Highway

Medium-sized passenger bus collided with another vehicle in Al Sultani area

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Jordan’s Desert Highway bus crash leaves five dead and 17 injured near Al Sultani, with emergency teams rushing victims to hospital for treatment.
Jordan’s Desert Highway bus crash leaves five dead and 17 injured near Al Sultani, with emergency teams rushing victims to hospital for treatment.
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Dubai: Five people were killed and 17 others injured on Thursday when a passenger bus collided with another vehicle on Jordan’s Desert Highway, the Public Security Directorate said.

The crash involving a medium-sized passenger bus occurred in the Al Sultani area, according to a statement from security authorities.

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A Public Security Directorate spokesperson said emergency teams provided first aid to the injured at the scene before transferring them to hospital for treatment. All 17 injured people remain under medical care.

The bodies of those killed were also recovered from the scene and transferred by emergency teams.

Traffic authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances and causes of the crash.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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