Medium-sized passenger bus collided with another vehicle in Al Sultani area
Dubai: Five people were killed and 17 others injured on Thursday when a passenger bus collided with another vehicle on Jordan’s Desert Highway, the Public Security Directorate said.
The crash involving a medium-sized passenger bus occurred in the Al Sultani area, according to a statement from security authorities.
A Public Security Directorate spokesperson said emergency teams provided first aid to the injured at the scene before transferring them to hospital for treatment. All 17 injured people remain under medical care.
The bodies of those killed were also recovered from the scene and transferred by emergency teams.
Traffic authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances and causes of the crash.