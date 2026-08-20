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Five killed in horrific crash on Beirut-Sidon coastal highway

Emergency crews cut victims from wreckage after crash near Wadi Al Zeina

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Five people were killed and several others injured in a major traffic accident on the coastal highway linking Beirut and Sidon in Lebanon.
Five people were killed and several others injured in a major traffic accident on the coastal highway linking Beirut and Sidon in Lebanon.
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Dubai: Five people were killed and several others injured in a major traffic accident on the coastal highway linking Beirut and Sidon in Lebanon, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the Siblin junction in Wadi Al Zeina, in the Chouf district of Mount Lebanon.

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Lebanon’s Traffic Management Centre initially reported injuries following a collision involving a truck and several vehicles on the Siblin road towards Wadi Al Zeina. The Lebanese Civil Defence later said five people had died after a pick-up vehicle overturned near the Siblin junction.

Unofficial reports put the number of injured at around 13, although authorities had not immediately confirmed that figure.

Ambulances and emergency crews rushed to the scene, with Civil Defence teams carrying out cutting and rescue operations to extract victims from the wreckage.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of those killed were also transported from the scene.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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