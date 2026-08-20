Emergency crews cut victims from wreckage after crash near Wadi Al Zeina
Dubai: Five people were killed and several others injured in a major traffic accident on the coastal highway linking Beirut and Sidon in Lebanon, authorities said.
The crash occurred near the Siblin junction in Wadi Al Zeina, in the Chouf district of Mount Lebanon.
Lebanon’s Traffic Management Centre initially reported injuries following a collision involving a truck and several vehicles on the Siblin road towards Wadi Al Zeina. The Lebanese Civil Defence later said five people had died after a pick-up vehicle overturned near the Siblin junction.
Unofficial reports put the number of injured at around 13, although authorities had not immediately confirmed that figure.
Ambulances and emergency crews rushed to the scene, with Civil Defence teams carrying out cutting and rescue operations to extract victims from the wreckage.
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of those killed were also transported from the scene.