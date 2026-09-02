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16 killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in Egypt’s South Sinai

Twenty ambulances sent to crash site on road between Dahab and Nuweiba

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The crash occurred in the morning on the road linking the Red Sea resort towns of Dahab and Nuweiba. Twenty ambulances were dispatched to the scene immediately after authorities received reports of the accident.
The crash occurred in the morning on the road linking the Red Sea resort towns of Dahab and Nuweiba. Twenty ambulances were dispatched to the scene immediately after authorities received reports of the accident.
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Dubai: At least 16 people were killed and 28 injured when a passenger bus overturned in Egypt’s South Sinai governorate on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

The crash occurred in the morning on the road linking the Red Sea resort towns of Dahab and Nuweiba, before the Al Saada area in the direction of Nuweiba.

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The ministry said 20 ambulances were dispatched to the scene immediately after authorities received reports of the accident.

An initial assessment showed that 28 passengers were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, while 16 people were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities were completing the necessary procedures for the victims.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, ordered medical facilities to be placed on heightened alert and instructed health officials to provide the injured with the highest level of care and ensure adequate supplies of medicines and other medical necessities.

The ministry said medical teams were continuing to monitor the condition of those injured.

South Sinai is one of Egypt’s main tourist destinations and is home to several popular Red Sea resorts.

The latest accident comes a month after 16 people were killed and 32 injured in a road crash in Egypt’s Ismailia governorate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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