Twenty ambulances sent to crash site on road between Dahab and Nuweiba
Dubai: At least 21 people were killed and 29 injured when a passenger bus overturned in Egypt’s South Sinai governorate on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.
Ten Jordanians were among those killed, Jordan’s state television reported. Jordan’s official Al-Mamlaka channel said the bus was carrying 43 people, including 22 Jordanians.
The crash occurred in the morning on the road linking the Red Sea resort towns of Dahab and Nuweiba, before the Al Saada area in the direction of Nuweiba.
The ministry said 20 ambulances were dispatched to the scene immediately after authorities received reports of the accident.
An updated assessment raised the death toll to 21, including 10 Jordanians, while 29 people were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment. Authorities were completing the necessary procedures for the victims.
Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, ordered medical facilities to be placed on heightened alert and instructed health officials to provide the injured with the highest level of care and ensure adequate supplies of medicines and other medical necessities.
The ministry said medical teams were continuing to monitor the condition of those injured.
South Sinai is one of Egypt’s main tourist destinations and is home to several popular Red Sea resorts.
The latest accident comes a month after 16 people were killed and 32 injured in a road crash in Egypt’s Ismailia governorate.