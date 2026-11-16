Road safety appeal comes on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to observe speed limits, avoid distractions and maintain a safe distance between vehicles to help prevent road accidents and protect lives.
The statement came on the occasion of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, observed under the theme "Remember, Support, Act."
Abu Dhabi Police reaffirmed its commitment to improving road safety, raising public awareness of traffic laws and reducing accidents and their human and social consequences.
The force highlighted its strategic priority of Smart Road Security, which focuses on strengthening road safety through modern technologies and smart solutions to protect lives and property.
It stressed the importance of remembering road accident victims and promoting shared responsibility for preventing accidents through awareness programmes and initiatives that encourage safe driving and discourage dangerous behaviour.
Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers and other road users to comply with speed limits, avoid distractions, maintain sufficient distance between vehicles and follow safe driving practices.
The force emphasised that protecting lives was a shared responsibility and that compliance with traffic regulations was essential to ensuring safer roads for everyone.