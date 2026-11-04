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Traffic delays reported on Emirates Road following accident near Al Maktoum Airport

The incident occurred on the Abu Dhabi-bound carriageway of Emirates Road

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Traffic delays reported on Emirates Road following accident near Al Maktoum Airport
Christian Borbon

Dubai Police have issued a travel advisory for motorists traveling toward Abu Dhabi following a traffic accident on Emirates Road (E611).

According to a alert published by Dubai Police on X, the incident occurred on the Abu Dhabi-bound carriageway of Emirates Road, past Al Maktoum International Airport.

Dubai Police have urged drivers traveling through the corridor to exercise caution, adhere to reduced speed limits, and switch to alternative routes to avoid potential delays.

No details regarding injuries or the number of vehicles involved have been released yet. Motorists are advised to check live traffic navigation applications before setting off.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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