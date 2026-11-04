Traffic delays reported on Emirates Road following accident near Al Maktoum Airport

The incident occurred on the Abu Dhabi-bound carriageway of Emirates Road
Dubai Police have issued a travel advisory for motorists traveling toward Abu Dhabi following a traffic accident on Emirates Road (E611).
According to a alert published by Dubai Police on X, the incident occurred on the Abu Dhabi-bound carriageway of Emirates Road, past Al Maktoum International Airport.
Dubai Police have urged drivers traveling through the corridor to exercise caution, adhere to reduced speed limits, and switch to alternative routes to avoid potential delays.
No details regarding injuries or the number of vehicles involved have been released yet. Motorists are advised to check live traffic navigation applications before setting off.