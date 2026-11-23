Short circuit suspected in deadly blaze at confectionery factory near Jakarta
A fire that tore through a confectionery factory west of Indonesia's capital Jakarta has killed at least 24 people, police said Monday, revising an earlier toll after rescuers retrieved bodies from the rubble.
The Fonusa Agung Mulia factory, located in the Serang district around 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the capital, caught fire on Saturday afternoon trapping workers inside.
"There are 24 bodies" that the rescuers retrieved since the Saturday blaze, local police chief Moehamad Probandono Bobby Danuardi told reporters.
Rescuers had previously said 34 people were unaccounted for after the incident, which also injured five people.
The agency had yet to provide an updated death toll since Sunday morning when it initially confirmed three people were killed in the blaze.
Said Iqbal, the presidential advisor for workers' welfare, said in a statement Monday that a short circuit in the building's AC system could have been behind the blaze, but stressed that further investigation must be carried out to determine the cause of the incident.
Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia.
A blaze that was likely caused by a drone battery explosion in December last year tore through a seven-storey building in Jakarta and killed at least 22 people, police said.
And at least 13 people were killed in the country's east in 2023 after an explosion at a nickel-processing plant.
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