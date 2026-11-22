The storm tore through Tupancireta in just 40 minutes before dawn
The death toll from a powerful storm that devastated a town in southern Brazil has risen to five, with over 250 people reported injured, the state Civil Defense agency said Sunday.
Tupancireta, in Brazil's southernmost Rio Grande do Sul state, was hit by the storm early Friday.
Winds tore roofs off buildings and damaged some 8,000 homes, as well as schools and the local hospital, while bringing down thousands of electricity poles.
Aerial images captured by AFP showed roofless houses and sheds stretching for kilometers, with fallen trees and debris littering the streets.
"The town is gone," Mayor Gustavo Herter said Friday, describing how the storm tore through Tupancireta in just 40 minutes before dawn, leaving residents without electricity or running water.
Winds reached 114 kilometres (71 miles) per hour, according to Brazil's national meteorological institute, Inmet.
Civil defence authorities classified the storm as a "supercell," a powerful thunderstorm characterised by strong rising air currents that can produce tornadoes.
They did not rule out the possibility that a tornado had formed.
Severe weather has battered the region since November 16, bringing strong winds, hail and heavy rain to around 30 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul.
Tupancireta suffered much of the damage and was the only municipality to report casualties.
Southern Brazil is frequently struck by tornadoes. In 2025, the country had a record 92 tornadoes and similar weather events, according to Prevots, a volunteer meteorological network associated with universities and research institutes.