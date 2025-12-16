Viral video: Massive Statue of Liberty replica topples in Brazil storm

24-metre Liberty monument collapses in Guaíba as winds near 90 km/h; no injuries reported
A 24-metre-tall replica of the Statue of Liberty collapsed during a powerful storm in Guaíba, a city in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state, after strong winds swept through the region on December 15, 2025. The structure, located outside a Havan retail megastore, toppled in gusts estimated at 80–90 km/h, but authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported.
Footage circulating on social media showed the towering statue leaning, swaying and eventually crashing into the empty parking lot amid the storm. The fall only affected the statue’s upper 24-metre section; its 11-metre concrete base remained intact, company officials said.
The collapse occurred as a severe weather system moved across southern Brazil. Local civil defence agencies had issued a red alert in advance, warning residents about strong winds and advising them to stay indoors, secure property and avoid open areas.
Mayor Marcelo Maranata of Guaíba confirmed the storm’s impact, noting the extreme wind speeds recorded during the afternoon and praising the swift safety response by store staff and emergency teams. Havan officials said the statue had been installed in 2020 and complied with technical and engineering standards, and that a technical investigation would determine what caused the structure’s failure.
The storm also brought hail, roof damage, fallen trees and localized flooding across parts of Rio Grande do Sul, according to local reports. Municipal crews have begun clearing debris and authorities continue to monitor weather conditions as the system moves through the region.
The Brazil incident prompted confusion on social media, with some users mistakenly sharing the clips as if the original Statue of Liberty in New York had been damaged. The landmark in the United States remains unaffected; the viral footage clearly showed a large replica specific to the Havan retail chain, one of several such installations across Brazil.
