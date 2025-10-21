Deadly, 'sudden, rare' tornado strikes north of Paris

Unusual weather event topples 3 construction cranes in Ermont
A deadly tornado struck north of Paris on Monday (October 20, 2025) causing significant destruction in the Val-d'Oise region, just north of the French capital, killing one person and injuring several others.
Videos shared on social media show that the tornado, an unusual weather event for the area, toppled three construction cranes in Ermont, a suburb approximately 20 kilometers northeast of Paris.
AFP, quoting local authorities, reported that the town of Ermont was worst hit by the twister that caused damage across about 10 districts.
The agency quoted regional prosecutor Guirec Le Bras that a 23-year-old construction worker was killed on a building site and 10 people were injured with four in critical condition. .
Four others sustained critical injuries.
The storm's intensity was described as "sudden and rare" by French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who noted the event's severity and the deployment of emergency services, including 80 firefighters and 50 police officers, to manage the crisis.
One of the cranes fell on a clinic, without causing injuries, and another on a residential building.
Scores of firefighters, police and medical personnel were at the scene, authorities said.
The tornado caused widespread damage, ripping off roofs, flipping cars, uprooting trees, and causing power outages affecting over 1,500 households, while also halting rail services in the affected areas.
This event marks a rare occurrence of tornadoes in France, highlighting the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events linked to climate change, as noted in recent meteorological reports.
The incident has prompted a reevaluation of construction safety protocols and weather preparedness in the region, with authorities activating a crisis centre to provide shelter and support to displaced residents.
The tragedy has also sparked discussions on the adequacy of current infrastructure to withstand such unforeseen natural disasters, with experts calling for enhanced building codes and emergency response strategies.
Meteorologists and climate scientists are analysing the storm's characteristics and its implications for future weather patterns in Europe.
The French government has announced an investigation into the collapse of the cranes, focusing on whether safety measures were sufficient given the unpredictable nature of the tornado.
This disaster underscores the growing challenge of adapting to climate change, as similar extreme weather events have been reported across Europe, prompting a broader conversation on disaster preparedness.
With reports from AFP
