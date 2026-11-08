GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Brazil car plunges into lake, killing 10 including five children

The vehicle crashed into a lake near Rio de Janeiro as heavy rain battered the region

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Firefighters and divers recovered the victims after the vehicle plunged into a lake in Barra Mansa. [Illustrative image]
Firefighters and divers recovered the victims after the vehicle plunged into a lake in Barra Mansa. [Illustrative image]

Rio de Janeiro: Ten people, including five children, were killed when a car plunged into a lake near Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian officials said on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday evening in the municipality of Barra Mansa, some 140 kilometres from Rio.

"The victims were already deceased when they were recovered from the vehicle," the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro in southeastern Brazil said in a statement.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Around 30 firefighters and two divers were deployed to recover the bodies.

Local authorities have described the event as an accident and police are investigating the circumstances.

The Rio region was hit by heavy rainfall on Saturday, which flooded numerous streets, including those in tourist areas such as Copacabana.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The former England captain lives in Dubai with his family

Ferdinand lists UK home for sale after moving to Dubai

1m read
A still from the ongoing OSN+ horror show Crystal Lake

Why we love horror movies: The science behind the scare

4m read
When and where to watch India vs Brazil FIFA friendly: know all details of the match which will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Vande Mataram to be played before India vs Brazil

1m read
Brazil's national football team coach Italian Carlo Ancelloti attends the Copa Libertadores round of 16 first leg football match between Brazil's Botafogo and Ecuador's Liga de Quito at the Olimpico Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 14, 2025.

Ancelotti: India does not have a football culture

2m read