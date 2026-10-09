The Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office first reported 30 dead, then later updates from rescue services and some outlets raised the toll to at least 33, calling it the deadliest single attack of 2026 so far.

The strike hit around 10 am local time on a street where two city buses were operating; Ukrainian police and the governor’s office said it was carried out with a guided/glide bomb dropped from aircraft on the Russian side of the front line.