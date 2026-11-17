Heating and water supplies affected after Russian missile attack
Russian strikes hit two major bridges in Kyiv late Monday, part of an overnight attack that damaged critical infrastructure and disrupted heating and water in parts of the capital, its mayor said.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of an attack by Russia in the coming days even as negotiators representing Kyiv as well as Europe and the United States held talks on future negotiations with Russia aimed at finding a path to end the war.
"Preliminarily, hits to the North and South bridges in the capital," Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram just before midnight local time (2200 GMT), shortly after the Ukrainian air force warned of incoming missiles.
"As a result of the enemy attack, critical infrastructure systems have been damaged," he said in a later post, adding heating and water supplies in some districts were affected.
Ukraine also launched drones at Russia's capital region overnight, according to its mayor, and hit a symbolic bridge in the annexed Crimean peninsula, its Russian-installed governor said.
Zelensky had warned on Monday that Russia was preparing to strike and vowed Ukraine was ready to respond.
"Tonight, overnight, and throughout tomorrow, please pay attention to missile danger alerts," he said.
"And they there, in Russia, must know that for every one of their evils there will be our just response," he added.
Moscow's mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in the early hours of Tuesday morning that air defences had repelled 20 drones heading towards the capital.
Ukraine for the second day in a row also struck a symbolic bridge that links the annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia, Crimea's Moscow-installed governor, Sergey Aksyonov, said Tuesday.
"At the moment, traffic is suspended," he posted on Telegram.