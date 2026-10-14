Russian strike hits Kyiv power plant: Zelensky

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on February 24, 2026, Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmygal (C) poses for a photo with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa and other European leaders as they visit the Darnytska combined heat and power plant damaged by Russian air strikes in Kyiv, as Ukraine marks the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. AFP