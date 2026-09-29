GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Several explosions rock Kyiv during missile alert

Ukraine capital endures intensified overnight strikes amid ballistic missile threat

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Residents react after a Russian missile hit a multi-storey apartment during Russia's combined missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. File photo taken on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
Residents react after a Russian missile hit a multi-storey apartment during Russia's combined missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. File photo taken on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
AP

Several loud explosions rang out in Kyiv early Tuesday, with air defence systems activated during an air raid alert, AFP journalists observed.

"New ballistic missiles are heading towards Kyiv," the Ukrainian Air Force warned on Telegram.

Journalists in Kyiv reported a combined drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv has been hit with intensifying Russian airstrikes, day and night, for weeks. 

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

On Monday, a woman was killed and six people were injured when a Russian drone strike caused a fire at the Kyiv Academy of Sciences, according to a preliminary report from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Last week, Zelensky again called on Ukraine's Western allies to increase their military aid, particularly by providing more US-made Patriot interceptors capable of shooting down powerful ballistic missiles.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Firefighters put out a blaze at a market during the Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. File photo

10 loud explosions heard in Kyiv: AFP journalists

1m read
Plumes of smoke rise from fires at an oil refinery following what the authorities say is a Ukrainian drone strike in Moscow, Russia (Photo/Reuters)

Russia vows revenge for election-day attacks

3m read
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on September 19, 2026 shows rescuers pushing out a fire in a warehouse damaged following an air strike in Brovary, Kyiv region, amid the Russian attack of Ukraine.

US approves potential $2.7b air defence sale to Ukraine

1m read
Kyiv residents rushed to shelters clutching bags and blankets, AFP journalists observed, as a large plume of smoke emanated from the city centre.

'Massive' Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4

2m read