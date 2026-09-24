GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

10 loud explosions heard in Kyiv: AFP journalists

Air Force warns of incoming ballistic missiles before pre-dawn explosions

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Firefighters put out a blaze at a market during the Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. File photo
Firefighters put out a blaze at a market during the Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. File photo
AFP

Around 10 powerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Thursday, according to AFP journalists on the scene, as authorities issued a missile alert.

The explosions, which set off car alarms, came a day after a series of Russian strikes that killed at least seven people in Ukraine and sparked fires in Kyiv.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here 

Shortly before the blasts rang out, the Ukrainian Air Force had issued a warning that Russian ballistic missiles were heading toward Kyiv and its surroundings and the Chernigiv region north of the capital.

The Ukrainian capital, home to around 3 million people, has been the target of particularly intense drone attacks over the past few days, amid a marked escalation in long-range strikes on both sides of the front line. 

Addressing the UN Security council on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said his country is "not going to have a pause" in its war against its neighbour.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Ukrzaliznytsia Railway Company Press Office, a locomotive damaged in a Russian drone attack is seen at Yahodyn railway station near Ukraine's border with Poland, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Poland, Ukraine slam Russian strikes near border

3m read
Kyiv residents rushed to shelters clutching bags and blankets, AFP journalists observed, as a large plume of smoke emanated from the city centre.

'Massive' Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4

2m read
A strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, triggered a fire following a blast during an air raid alert. File photo

Russian strikes kill 6 in Kyiv, surrounding region

1m read
In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on September 22, 2025, Ukrainian rescuers carry the body of a killed person at the site of an air attack in Zaporizhzhia, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian attack kills 5 in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

2m read