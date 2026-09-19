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US approves potential $2.7b air defence sale to Ukraine

Missiles, launchers and counter-drone radars included in the proposal

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AFP
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This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on September 19, 2026 shows rescuers pushing out a fire in a warehouse damaged following an air strike in Brovary, Kyiv region, amid the Russian attack of Ukraine.
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on September 19, 2026 shows rescuers pushing out a fire in a warehouse damaged following an air strike in Brovary, Kyiv region, amid the Russian attack of Ukraine.
AFP

Washington: The United States approved a potential $2.68 billion sale of air defence equipment to Ukraine on Friday, after Kyiv made repeated pleas for support to fend off Russian attacks.

The State Department said in a congressional notification that it made "a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine" for buying air defense development upgrades and related equipment and services.

Kyiv has requested to buy equipment including multiple types of missiles, launchers, counter-drone radars and trailers, according to the State Department.

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The proposed sale is subject to congressional review.

"If the proposed purchase is concluded, Ukraine would finance it using a combination of European contributions and US Foreign Military Financing appropriated during the prior Administration," the State Department said.

US President Donald Trump said this month he would ask Europeans to repay the American aid provided to Ukraine under the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump has long demanded that Europeans shoulder more of the cost of Western support for Ukraine.

Friday's proposal, which the State Department estimated would cost $2.68 billion, came as Trump signed a bill authorizing new sanctions designed to squeeze Russia.

Ukraine's capital Kyiv has seen a surge in Russian attacks, which its air defences have struggled to repel due to ammunition shortages.

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