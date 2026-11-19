Damage assessment underway after latest attack on Crimea bridge
The bridge connecting annexed Crimea to Russia has been attacked, a local Russian official said on Wednesday, two days after Ukrainian strikes caused serious damage to the infrastructure.
"Following a new attack on the Crimean Bridge, traffic has been temporarily halted. All relevant services are on site and at work. An assessment of the damage is under way," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, wrote on his Telegram account.
The attack came just hours before an unprecedented meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese and American counterparts, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, in China.
The bridge has been a key target for Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022.
On Tuesday, Ukraine conducted a major attack on the bridge using missiles and drones.
Ukraine's SBU security service said one of the bridge's metal arches "and the road span beneath it have been completely destroyed".
The Russian transport ministry said that railway traffic across the bridge has been resumed "on one track" and that repair work was underway "on the second section".
The bridge is seen as a symbol of Putin's rule and Russia's annexation of Crimea, and functions as a key supply route for the region.
It has been struck several times, including an October 2022 blast in which an explosive-packed truck was detonated on the bridge, causing months of disruption.
Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, one of the opening moves in what became a deadly war between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country.