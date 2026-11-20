The UAE private-sector employment provisions allow eligible employees five working days of paid parental leave. This is available to either parent, and must be taken within six months of the child’s birth. Article 32 of the Federal Decree Law on labour relations grants this paid parental leave to private sector workers. Article 20 of the Federal Human Resources Law makes similar provisions for federal government employees. Companies can offer more, or employees can negotiate for more days of leave. The provisions are the UAE’s astute recognition that both parents have contributions to make in caring for a newborn. The provisions cover father’s engagement in early caregiving, to support their partners, and to establish caregiving routines. The provision does not, though, automatically translate to comfortable or meaningful uptake by fathers. Workplace culture and expectations; clarity of the use of leave policies; and fathers’ gendered beliefs about child caregiving are possible influences on uptake of paternal leave.