Healthy families depend on creating conditions that allow fathers to be involved
A father and his young son share a smile and glances. Their favourite, machboos, is the centrepiece of dinner tonight. The dad is listening intently and chiming in with encouragement as his son shares the happenings from his day at school. Earlier that day another father was soothing his distressed baby after a pediatric appointment. Seemingly simple and ordinary, these moments are opportunities for learning, emotional connection, and relationship-building. We spend considerable time reasserting what children need to thrive, but far less time considering the conditions that allow fathers to contribute to this thriving.
The science of fatherhood is not only about what happens in those first precious weeks of life. It is also about the relationship between fathers and their children and the conditions that support father involvement.
Family is central to society. As such, UAE’s National Family Policy and the declaration of 2026 as The Year of the Family, reflect the agreed upon importance of values like family cohesion, intergenerational relationships, and shared responsibility. The policy explicitly promotes the importance of balance in the parental roles to include the contributions of both fathers and mothers in family wellbeing.
A father’s involvement is linked meaningfully to child development. Strong father-child attachment, for instance, is connected to positive cognitive, academic, and emotional child wellbeing. Futhermore, longitudinal research demonstrates connections between children’s psychological outcomes (e.g., depression and anxiety) with positive father involvement. Fathers’ involvement is a collection of relational activities including but not limited to direct engagement in play; providing comfort and responding to children’s needs; reading, talking, singing and supporting children’s learning; engaging in feeding, bath time, bedtime and other routines; emotional support and exploring relationships; shared responsibility for health, education, and well-being.
Involvement, though, can be constituted differently for each father and family arrangement. A father who lives separately or is often away for work, for instance, can still read bedtime stories, and listen to their child’s commentary of their day. He can help with home-work, reaffirm corrective discipline, support navigation of peer interactions, and engage in decision making. Thus the fatherhood benefits to child development remain connected to the nature and quality of the relationship, and not merely household composition.
Men have health and support needs which do not cease to exist when they become fathers. Though fatherhood can be rewarding, the transition to parenthood leads to major changes in identity, relationships, finances, responsibilities, and emotional wellbeing. These changes are related to depression, sleep disruptions, and increased stress, and BMI. Fathers can also experience psychological distress during the perinatal period. Still little is known about the impact of fatherhood on men’s health as many conversations about pregnancy, childbirth, and early parenting have historically focused primarily on mothers. Fathers are often overlooked as people who may also need information, support, and access to care.
In research involving 75 Black fathers, it was found that depressive symptoms were linked to poorer co-parenting relationships. And although the study focused on a specific population, making it impossible to apply the findings to all fathers, it highlights the need for a greater focus on fathers’ mental health, especially in conversations about family wellbeing. If fathers’ health and involvement are critical to healthy families and children, then our systems must create the conditions that increase the likelihood of paternal involvement.
The UAE private-sector employment provisions allow eligible employees five working days of paid parental leave. This is available to either parent, and must be taken within six months of the child’s birth. Article 32 of the Federal Decree Law on labour relations grants this paid parental leave to private sector workers. Article 20 of the Federal Human Resources Law makes similar provisions for federal government employees. Companies can offer more, or employees can negotiate for more days of leave. The provisions are the UAE’s astute recognition that both parents have contributions to make in caring for a newborn. The provisions cover father’s engagement in early caregiving, to support their partners, and to establish caregiving routines. The provision does not, though, automatically translate to comfortable or meaningful uptake by fathers. Workplace culture and expectations; clarity of the use of leave policies; and fathers’ gendered beliefs about child caregiving are possible influences on uptake of paternal leave.
UAE families represent a diversity of cultural backgrounds, household arrangements, employment conditions, and access to extended family, thus support needs will differ. But, fathers are not the dispensable parent. They should be encouraged in prenatal, pediatric and other healthcare conversations. In early childhood services, fathers’ active participation in parent meetings, early intervention, and developmental support should be encouraged.
Schools often communicate directly with mothers and indirectly to fathers, if at all. Communicate directly with fathers to create genuine and meaningful opportunities for father involvement. Employers can normalise the conversation about fathers’ leave by making the entitlements clear, supporting flexible arrangements when possible, and not penalizing employees who take legitimate family leave. Community institutions can also normalise the conversation about fatherhood using strengths-based lenses to offer parental education and peer support.
The national focus created by the declaration of 2026 provides the UAE a unique opportunity to broaden conversations about intergenerational wellbeing, and the role of fathers. Children benefit from meaningful, responsive relationships with their fathers, and fathers’ wellbeing is connected to child and family wellbeing. Consequently, paid fathers’ leave is a critical bridge between father involvement and children’s wellbeing. This reality means that father involvement is an individual and a system level responsibility. Supporting fathers does not mean diminishing mothers’ contributions, or increasing pressure on men. It’s a recognition that both parents are essential to family well-being. If we create conditions that allow fathers to be engaged, healthy, and responsive parents, we are doing more than supporting men; we are strengthening the families in which the next generation will grow.
Alvin Thomas is Associate Professor, Human Development and Family Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison