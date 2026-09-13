Flying without Interior Ministry approval can bring up to two years in prison
Dubai: Kuwait has introduced a comprehensive law regulating drones, light sport aircraft and air sports, imposing licensing and security requirements and allowing prison terms of up to three years and fines of as much as KD5,000 for some violations.
Decree-Law No. 89 of 2026, published in issue No. 1808 of the official gazette Kuwait Al Youm, took effect from the date of publication.
The 44-article legislation establishes a broad regulatory system covering the registration, import, manufacture, sale and operation of drones and light aircraft, as well as commercial and recreational air-sports activities.
One of its central provisions prohibits the use of an aircraft covered by the law before approval has been obtained from the Ministry of Interior. A breach of that requirement can result in imprisonment for up to two years and a fine ranging from KD1,000 to KD2,000, or either penalty.
More serious offences, including certain violations involving unlicensed air-sports activities, aircraft imports or manufacturing, commercial operations and flights around airports or over prohibited and restricted areas, carry penalties of up to three years in prison and fines of between KD3,000 and KD5,000.
The law also gives Kuwait’s security and military authorities broad powers to respond to aircraft considered a threat. They may detect, intercept, disable, take control of or, where necessary, shoot down an aircraft flying over prohibited or restricted areas or near military and security installations if it threatens state security or the safety of people or property.
The legislation states that the authorities and their personnel will not incur legal or civil liability for damage caused to an aircraft or its systems while exercising those powers.
Under the new rules, owners must register covered aircraft with the civil aviation authority and obtain an airworthiness certificate before operating them in Kuwait.
Owners must also report changes to registration information within seven working days.
Aircraft cannot be operated without an operating licence, while pilots and anyone assisting with their operation must also be properly licensed. The relevant licences are to be issued under Kuwait’s aviation safety rules after approval from the Ministry of Interior.
The legislation also prohibits offering air-sports activities without a licence.
Importing, manufacturing, assembling, programming or modifying drones, light sport aircraft or their components will require a permit from the aviation authority and Interior Ministry approval.
Businesses involved in importing, exporting, manufacturing, assembling, selling, leasing or programming aircraft and related equipment must also obtain the appropriate commercial licence, security approval and aviation permit.
The law's explanatory memorandum said the rapid expansion of drones and light aviation in government, commercial, research, technical and recreational activities had created a need for a more comprehensive legal and technical framework.
It said the new rules were intended to balance legitimate uses of emerging aviation technology against concerns involving aviation safety, national security, public order, privacy and the protection of people and property.
Flights within airport zones and over areas designated as prohibited or restricted are banned.
Operators and pilots must comply with instructions from the authorities if an aircraft enters such an area.
Flights between sunset and sunrise are also prohibited, along with operations in unsuitable weather conditions, unless special permission has been granted by the civil aviation authority.
The law separately restricts the use of aircraft to photograph or record people, private property or designated public facilities unless the conditions set out in the executive regulations have been met.
Drone pilots must keep their aircraft within the permitted visual or extended visual line of sight specified by their licence and are responsible for avoiding collisions with people, property and other aircraft.
Operators are required to ensure that personnel are fit for duty, not suffering from fatigue and not under the influence of alcohol, drugs or psychotropic substances.
They must also comply with altitude restrictions, aircraft noise requirements and orders to land issued by the relevant authorities.
If control of an aircraft is lost or an accident occurs, both the operator and pilot must immediately report it to the aviation authority.
Manufacturers, importers and operators must comply with technical requirements governing radio frequencies to prevent interference with aviation navigation and telecommunications networks.
Government bodies may use drones and light sport aircraft for emergency and relief operations, medical services, scientific and research activities and other approved government functions after obtaining the required licences and permits.
The Ministry of Defence is exempt from the licensing and permit requirements for military use, although it must notify the aviation authority of operations that do not fall within military or security secrecy provisions.
Applications for licences or permits must be decided within 90 days after all required documents, information and conditions have been completed. If no decision is issued within that period, the application is considered rejected.
Licences and permits cannot be transferred to another party without approval from the aviation authority.
The law establishes several levels of criminal penalties depending on the violation.
Breaches of certain registration, licensing, safety, reporting, licence-transfer and night-flight provisions can carry up to six months in prison and fines of between KD300 and KD700, or either penalty.
A second category of offences — including operating without the required licence, breaching operator and pilot obligations, flying without Interior Ministry approval and violating photography restrictions — can lead to up to two years in prison and fines of KD1,000 to KD2,000, or either punishment.
The most serious category covered by the decree carries up to three years in prison and fines ranging from KD3,000 to KD5,000. It includes specified violations involving air-sports licensing, aircraft-related commercial and manufacturing activities, airport and restricted airspace rules and passenger limits for light sport aircraft.
Penalties can be increased for repeat offenders convicted of another offence under the law within five years. Courts may impose more than the usual maximum, provided the increase does not exceed half of that maximum.
Penalties are doubled when an accident results from a violation of the law.
Courts may also cancel or suspend licences for up to a year, close facilities for up to a year and confiscate drones or other items used in or resulting from an offence.
The legislation preserves the right of anyone harmed by a violation to seek compensation separately.
The civil aviation authority, working with security and military bodies, may use technical and operational measures against aircraft that fail to comply with official instructions.
Those measures can include electronic jamming, disabling remote-control systems, taking control of the aircraft or intercepting it when necessary to remove a threat and protect Kuwait’s airspace.
Security and military agencies have separate powers to act against threatening aircraft around restricted locations and sensitive military and security sites.
The authority can also suspend a licence or permit for up to 90 days, or cancel it, on public-interest, emergency or security grounds, or when licence conditions or provisions of the law are breached.
Designated aviation authority employees will have judicial enforcement powers to document offences, enter locations where violations are suspected, examine licences and documents and seek police assistance when required.
Existing aircraft owners have been given one year from the law taking effect to bring their operations into compliance with the new requirements.
The executive regulations, which will set out many of the detailed procedures, conditions and fees, must be issued by December 31, 2026.
The explanatory memorandum said the legislation was developed after the growing use and technical diversity of drones and light aircraft expanded access to Kuwait’s airspace beyond traditional manned aviation.
It said unregulated operations could pose risks to airports, critical infrastructure, restricted areas, privacy, public safety and national security, requiring a framework that clearly defines registration, licensing, operating requirements and penalties.