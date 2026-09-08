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Mohammed bin Rashid invites Prime Minister of Kuwait to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2027

Leaders aim to boost regional coordination ahead of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2027

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Mohammed bin Rashid invites Prime Minister of Kuwait to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2027

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has invited Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, to attend the next edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, taking place from Jan 10–14, 2027.

The invitation was extended during Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s meeting with Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, who delivered a letter from Sheikh Mohammed inviting Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah to the sustainability summit.

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The invitation highlights the deep and enduring fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait, as well as the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries across diverse fields. It also affirms the commitment of the leadership on both sides to further expand bilateral relations, boost coordination in addressing key regional and international issues, and strengthen frameworks for exchanging insights and expertise.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is one of the world’s leading platforms for dialogue on sustainability. It brings together heads of state and government, top decision makers, domain experts and specialists, and business leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities related to energy, climate and sustainable development, while showcasing solutions and initiatives that facilitate the transition towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.

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