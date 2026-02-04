UAE President meets Kuwaiti Prime Minister during World Governments Summit 2026 visit

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, along with his best wishes for continued prosperity and development for the UAE and its people. In return, the President warmly welcomed Sheikh Ahmad to his second home and asked him to convey his sincere greetings and congratulations to the Emir on the occasion of Kuwait’s celebrations of its National and Liberation Days. He also wished him good health and wellbeing, as well as further progress and prosperity for Kuwait and its people.