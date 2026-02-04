GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President meets Kuwaiti Prime Minister during World Governments Summit 2026 visit

The meeting addressed the close and fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President meets Kuwaiti Prime Minister during World Governments Summit 2026 visit
WAM

Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, who is in the UAE on a working visit to attend the World Governments Summit 2026.

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, along with his best wishes for continued prosperity and development for the UAE and its people. In return, the President warmly welcomed Sheikh Ahmad to his second home and asked him to convey his sincere greetings and congratulations to the Emir on the occasion of Kuwait’s celebrations of its National and Liberation Days. He also wished him good health and wellbeing, as well as further progress and prosperity for Kuwait and its people.

The meeting addressed the close and fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait and their shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment fields, in ways that serve the mutual interests of both nations and their peoples.

The discussions also covered the World Governments Summit 2026 agenda. Both sides underlined their joint interest in promoting cooperation and exchanging expertise in government work, supporting development in both countries, and meeting the aspirations of their citizens.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the deep-rooted and historical ties that unite the UAE and Kuwait, as well as the strong bonds of friendship, respect, and mutual regard between the two countries’ leaders and peoples.

Sheikh Ahmad expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed’s warm sentiments towards Kuwait and its people and for his commitment to strengthening UAE-Kuwait relations across all fields. He also thanked the UAE and its people for joining Kuwait in its national celebrations, noting that the ‘UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ week reflected the profound ties between the two nations at all levels.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affair; along with a number of ministers and senior officials in the UAE.

Related Topics:
World-Gov-Summit

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Officials at the launch of the multi-year collaboration at World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.

Dubai launches new AI literacy programme for schools

11m ago3m read
Most Reformed Govt Award given to Paraguay President

Most Reformed Govt Award given to Paraguay President

1h ago4m read
Sheikh Mohammed reviews Dubai Loop, Glydways projects

Sheikh Mohammed reviews Dubai Loop, Glydways projects

1h ago3m read
ETA registration can be renewed either through the official smart application or via the dedicated electronic platform for issuing travel authorisations.

UAE warns London travellers to check UK ETA validity

2h ago1m read