GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait to end employment of workers aged over 67

Affected workers must receive their full financial and employment entitlements

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The ministry said all employees affected by the directive must receive their full financial and employment entitlements.
The ministry said all employees affected by the directive must receive their full financial and employment entitlements.
Supplied

Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Social Affairs has instructed cooperative societies and unions to identify employees aged over 67 and take the necessary steps to terminate their services under applicable laws, regulations and decisions.

The ministry said all employees affected by the directive must receive their full financial and employment entitlements, according to Aljarida newspaper.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Union of Cooperative Societies has been asked to circulate the instructions to all cooperative societies and provide the ministry with evidence that the measures have been implemented.

It must also submit a list of employees covered by the decision within 30 days.

The move is intended to regulate employment across the cooperative sector, support workforce replacement plans and create opportunities for young and qualified Kuwaiti talent.

The ministry said the measure forms part of efforts aligned with the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Kuwait

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Can your employer take money from your UAE gratuity?

Can your employer take money from your UAE gratuity?

4m read
The guidance also outlined circumstances in which an employment contract may end by operation of law.

Kuwait sets out when workers can quit without notice

2m read
Middle East tour highlights US naval role, crew morale during rising Iran tensions

Top US military chief hails USS Abraham Lincoln crew

2m read
US CENTCOM Chief Ends High-Stakes West Asia Tour as USS Abraham Lincoln Departs Region

US CENTCOM chief ends high-stakes Middle East tour

2m read