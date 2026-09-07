Affected workers must receive their full financial and employment entitlements
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Social Affairs has instructed cooperative societies and unions to identify employees aged over 67 and take the necessary steps to terminate their services under applicable laws, regulations and decisions.
The ministry said all employees affected by the directive must receive their full financial and employment entitlements, according to Aljarida newspaper.
The Union of Cooperative Societies has been asked to circulate the instructions to all cooperative societies and provide the ministry with evidence that the measures have been implemented.
It must also submit a list of employees covered by the decision within 30 days.
The move is intended to regulate employment across the cooperative sector, support workforce replacement plans and create opportunities for young and qualified Kuwaiti talent.
The ministry said the measure forms part of efforts aligned with the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035.