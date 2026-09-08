Teachers of Arab and other nationalities notified through the government’s Sahel app
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Education has begun issuing termination notices to 7,019 teachers of Arab and other nationalities, launching the first phase of an effort to reduce a large surplus of teaching staff across government schools.
Teachers affected by the decision have begun receiving notifications through the government’s Sahel application under the title “Contract Termination Notice”, according to local reports.
The notices state that the ministry is proceeding with the termination of their second contracts while they remain in force, in accordance with the relevant contractual provision and the prescribed notice period.
The move follows a ministry review of staffing levels that identified a surplus of about 33,268 teachers across a range of subjects and educational stages. The ministry has said the restructuring will be carried out gradually, with staffing numbers more closely tied to schools’ actual requirements.
The first phase affects 7,019 teachers, including 1,551 men and 5,468 women, and is expected to reduce annual salary expenditure by about KD42 million, according to published ministry figures.
The ministry said the affected teachers are from specialisations where staffing levels exceed current needs. Surpluses have been identified across subjects including Arabic, English, Islamic education, art, music, mathematics, science, physical education and several secondary-school disciplines, depending on the educational stage and whether the schools serve boys or girls.
Officials said those whose services are being terminated will be notified through Sahel in accordance with approved administrative and legal procedures, while their employment rights will be preserved.
The restructuring also supports Kuwait’s effort to expand the employment of qualified nationals in teaching positions where sufficient local talent is available, while continuing to recruit from abroad for subjects where shortages remain.