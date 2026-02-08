Kuwait suspends seven teachers over misconduct, textbook leaks and student assaults

Three-month suspensions ordered pending investigations into ethics breaches
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Education has referred seven teachers for investigation and suspended them from duty for three months pending investigations into alleged professional and ethical violations, the ministry said on Sunday.
The action was taken in line with the directives of Sayed Jalal Al Tabtabaei, Minister of Education, aimed at safeguarding professional standards and integrity across the education sector, according to an official statement.
The ministry said three teachers were found to have published electronic trial versions of new curriculum textbooks before receiving official approval, in breach of regulations governing curriculum materials.
Two other teachers were cited for conduct inside school premises that violated expected standards of public and professional behaviour and conflicted with educators’ ethical responsibilities.
In two further cases, teachers were referred to investigation over allegations of physically assaulting students. The ministry said such actions are unacceptable and contravene laws and policies designed to protect students’ physical and psychological well-being. Investigations are ongoing.
