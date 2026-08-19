Cabinet approves nationality law amendments covering political rights and e-certificates
Dubai: People who acquire Kuwaiti citizenship through naturalisation would not be entitled to vote, stand for parliamentary election or be appointed to any parliamentary body under amendments to the country’s Nationality Law approved by the Cabinet.
The Cabinet approved a draft decree-law amending several provisions of the Kuwaiti Nationality Law and submitted it to Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, for consideration.
Under the proposed changes, the restrictions on political participation would apply to individuals who obtain citizenship through naturalisation.
The amendments also provide for the introduction of electronic Kuwaiti nationality certificates after citizenship status has been verified. The digital certificates would carry the same legal validity and effect as existing paper documents.
The proposed legislation also tightens provisions governing fraudulent additions to nationality files. If an individual intentionally adds someone who is neither their child nor descendant to a citizenship file, the nationality of children or descendants linked to the case could be revoked if it is established that they were aware of the fraudulent act.
Such cases would have to be established through an investigation by the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality Verification or through a final court ruling.
The proposed changes come amid broader efforts by Kuwaiti authorities to review nationality records and strengthen procedures governing citizenship.