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Naturalised Kuwaitis barred from voting, seeking parliament seats under amended nationality law

Cabinet approves nationality law amendments covering political rights and e-certificates

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Under the proposed changes, the restrictions on political participation would apply to individuals who obtain citizenship through naturalisation.
Under the proposed changes, the restrictions on political participation would apply to individuals who obtain citizenship through naturalisation.
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Dubai: People who acquire Kuwaiti citizenship through naturalisation would not be entitled to vote, stand for parliamentary election or be appointed to any parliamentary body under amendments to the country’s Nationality Law approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet approved a draft decree-law amending several provisions of the Kuwaiti Nationality Law and submitted it to Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, for consideration.

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Under the proposed changes, the restrictions on political participation would apply to individuals who obtain citizenship through naturalisation.

The amendments also provide for the introduction of electronic Kuwaiti nationality certificates after citizenship status has been verified. The digital certificates would carry the same legal validity and effect as existing paper documents.

The proposed legislation also tightens provisions governing fraudulent additions to nationality files. If an individual intentionally adds someone who is neither their child nor descendant to a citizenship file, the nationality of children or descendants linked to the case could be revoked if it is established that they were aware of the fraudulent act.

Such cases would have to be established through an investigation by the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality Verification or through a final court ruling.

The proposed changes come amid broader efforts by Kuwaiti authorities to review nationality records and strengthen procedures governing citizenship.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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