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Two injured in separate dog attacks in Kuwait, minister visits victims

Government employee mauled by stray dogs while Kuwaiti woman attacked outside her home

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A Kuwaiti government employee was mauled by several stray dogs while on duty and a woman attacked as she entered her home.
A Kuwaiti government employee was mauled by several stray dogs while on duty and a woman attacked as she entered her home.

Dubai: Two people were injured in separate dog attacks in Kuwait, including a government employee who was mauled by several stray dogs while on duty and a Kuwaiti woman attacked as she entered her home, authorities said.

The employee, who works for the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources, was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while carrying out his duties at the authority’s premises, sustaining injuries to different parts of his body.

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He was taken to Farwaniya Hospital for treatment, where First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah visited him and was briefed on his condition, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Sheikh Fahad also checked on the condition of a Kuwaiti woman who was injured in a separate incident after being attacked by a dog as she entered her home. She sustained multiple injuries and was taken to Al Amiri Hospital for treatment.

The Interior Ministry said security teams responded to the scene after receiving a report of the attack and established that the dog was owned by an individual.

Police registered a case involving negligence in keeping an animal and accidental injury, with legal proceedings under way.

The ministry urged the public to exercise caution and report stray dog gatherings or any situation posing a threat to public safety by calling the emergency number 112 and providing the exact location.

Authorities said providing precise location details would help relevant teams respond quickly and take necessary measures to protect lives and public safety.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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