Two injured in separate dog attacks in Kuwait, minister visits victims

Government employee mauled by stray dogs while Kuwaiti woman attacked outside her home
Dubai: Two people were injured in separate dog attacks in Kuwait, including a government employee who was mauled by several stray dogs while on duty and a Kuwaiti woman attacked as she entered her home, authorities said.
The employee, who works for the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources, was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while carrying out his duties at the authority’s premises, sustaining injuries to different parts of his body.
He was taken to Farwaniya Hospital for treatment, where First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah visited him and was briefed on his condition, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
Sheikh Fahad also checked on the condition of a Kuwaiti woman who was injured in a separate incident after being attacked by a dog as she entered her home. She sustained multiple injuries and was taken to Al Amiri Hospital for treatment.
The Interior Ministry said security teams responded to the scene after receiving a report of the attack and established that the dog was owned by an individual.
Police registered a case involving negligence in keeping an animal and accidental injury, with legal proceedings under way.
The ministry urged the public to exercise caution and report stray dog gatherings or any situation posing a threat to public safety by calling the emergency number 112 and providing the exact location.
Authorities said providing precise location details would help relevant teams respond quickly and take necessary measures to protect lives and public safety.