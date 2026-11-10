Advanced military hub in Kuwait to strengthen Gulf collective security efforts
Dubai: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) defence ministers have approved the establishment of an advanced command centre for the GCC Unified Military Command in Kuwait, along with the allocation of military forces to support its operations, in a move aimed at strengthening collective defence amid escalating regional security challenges.
The decision was taken during the 23rd session of the GCC Joint Defence Council, held in Manama on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant General Abdullah bin Hassan Al Nuaimi, Bahrain's Minister of Defence Affairs.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi announced the decision, describing it as a significant step towards enhancing joint Gulf military cooperation, operational coordination and collective security.
He said joint military action continued to receive the full attention, support and backing of GCC leaders, reflecting their commitment to protecting the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of member states.
Al Budaiwi stressed that GCC leaders regarded the armed forces of member states as sharing a collective responsibility to safeguard regional security and stability, preserve national independence and strengthen their readiness to confront current and emerging threats.
He also referred to directives issued by GCC leaders during their extraordinary meeting in Jeddah last April, which called for strengthening joint military cooperation and enhancing the bloc's capacity to respond to shared security challenges.
Addressing regional developments, Al Budaiwi condemned what he described as Iranian attacks against GCC countries and praised the high level of military cooperation and coordination demonstrated by member states in responding to the attacks and their repercussions.
He said the response reflected Gulf solidarity and reaffirmed the principle that the security of GCC member states was a shared responsibility.
Al Budaiwi emphasised that integrating military capabilities, intelligence and operational coordination would strengthen the bloc's ability to defend its territories, protect its resources and safeguard the security of citizens and residents.
He also commended the courage, professionalism and operational capabilities demonstrated by GCC armed forces in confronting what he described as Iranian aggression.
The Secretary-General paid tribute to military personnel who lost their lives while performing their national duties, offering condolences to their families and wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.
He strongly condemned attacks targeting GCC countries, particularly those affecting civilian areas and vital infrastructure.
Al Budaiwi also denounced attacks attributed to the Houthi movement against Saudi Arabia, including incidents involving sites considered sacred by Muslims.
The GCC, comprising the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, has been working to deepen defence integration through joint military structures, enhanced operational readiness and closer coordination among its armed forces.
The bloc already operates a Unified Military Command headquartered in Riyadh, established to strengthen collective security and coordinate defence operations among member states.
The newly approved advanced command centre in Kuwait will form part of efforts to reinforce the GCC's joint military capabilities and enhance its preparedness to address evolving regional security threats. announced the decision, describing it as a significant step towards enhancing joint Gulf military cooperation, operational coordination and collective security.
He said joint military action continued to receive the full attention, support and backing of GCC leaders, reflecting their commitment to protecting the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of member states.
Al Budaiwi stressed that GCC leaders regarded the armed forces of member states as sharing a collective responsibility to safeguard regional security and stability, preserve national independence and strengthen their readiness to confront current and emerging threats.
He also referred to directives issued by GCC leaders during their extraordinary meeting in Jeddah last April, which called for strengthening joint military cooperation and enhancing the bloc's capacity to respond to shared security challenges.