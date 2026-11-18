UAE presidential adviser says political disputes must not undermine Somalia's stability
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has criticised the Somali president's attack on the UAE, saying it reflects shifting political positions and raised questions about whether personal ambitions were being placed above Somalia's national interests.
In a post on X, Gargash said: “The outgoing Somali president's attack on the UAE reflects the fluctuations in his positions and policies, and raises questions about whether he is prioritising personal considerations over his country's national interests.”
He stressed that the UAE had stood alongside Somalia and its people during their most difficult times. “It is regrettable that internal power struggles in Somalia are being dragged into regional disputes that do not serve the interests of its people or their aspirations for security and stability,” he said.
Gargash reaffirmed the enduring relationship between the UAE and the Somali people, saying it would remain stronger than temporary political disagreements, personal calculations and political ambitions.
His remarks follow longstanding UAE statements emphasising support for Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability.
In January 2026, the UAE and African Union Commission reaffirmed their commitment to Somalia's sovereignty, security and stability in a joint statement.
The UAE has always reiterated its support for Somalia's independence and territorial integrity, while calling for dialogue and diplomacy to strengthen security in the Horn of Africa.
The UAE has also provided humanitarian assistance, including 700 tonnes of food supplies dispatched in January 2025 to support approximately 150,000 people affected by floods in Somalia.