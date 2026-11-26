The country’s longstanding political disputes predate the latest diplomatic confrontation
On November 19, the Somali government’s cabinet ordered the UAE’s ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours. The UAE’s involvement in Somalia has been described by Somali authorities as an “open invasion,” with action threatened against anyone who works with the UAE. These are serious accusations. However, when the facts are examined, what transpired over the past year tells a different story. It seems that this is a government that, rather than confronting its domestic challenges, has chosen to look outward for someone to blame.
The timeline is the first step. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the closure of its embassy in Mogadishu and the withdrawal of its diplomatic personnel in January 2026. The Somali government subsequently ended its commercial, defence and security cooperation with the UAE. In truth, there was hardly any diplomatic activity left to terminate by November. Mogadishu’s decision came nearly ten months after diplomatic engagement had already been effectively suspended.
What struck me was the calmness with which the UAE responded. The ministry condemned the Somali government’s escalatory and hostile attitude and expressed disappointment over its attempts to draw bilateral relations into Somalia’s internal political conflicts. The UAE also reaffirmed its longstanding respect for the Somali people in the same statement. No country seeking confrontation would respond in such a manner.
So, where does the real problem lie? The answer lies within Somalia itself. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been advocating constitutional and electoral reforms to give the federal government increased power, while several regions are vehemently opposing them. Puntland, however, has refused to follow Mogadishu’s lead, and federal forces have been expelled from Puntland. Federal troops have not succeeded in ejecting the regional leader in Jubaland following the controversial election in 2024. Since 1991, Somaliland has governed itself independently of Mogadishu’s authority. None of these disputes stem from the feud with the UAE; they all stem from a long-standing unresolved issue regarding the sharing of powers between the centre and the regions.
Blaming the UAE for all of this may be politically convenient, but not convincing. The leaders of Puntland hold an opposing view to Mogadishu because they believe the federal government has taken too much of their power, and with or without Abu Dhabi’s involvement, their stance would not differ. In January, Somaliland, Puntland and Jubaland all refused to comply with Mogadishu’s decision to cancel its agreements with the UAE, exercising their own political decision-making. Their independent political decisions should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that they are acting as foreign proxies. Such accusations also enable the federal government to turn a domestic political issue into a question of sovereignty, where anyone who disagrees can be accused of supporting an “invader,” despite the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian and developmental contributions through established legal channels.
In his remarks, Dr Anwar Gargash, the UAE President’s diplomatic adviser, expressed similar concerns. He expressed concern that the Somali president’s accusations against the UAE reflect personal political motivations taking precedence over national interests. A leader facing considerable domestic challenges might seek an external adversary, but that is hardly beneficial for a nation that remains heavily reliant on international partners and allies.
The UAE is not alone in putting forth this position. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General, Ambassador Dr Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, criticised Somali officials for their “irresponsible” remarks and described the media campaign against the UAE as deceptive. He stated that these accusations undermined the UAE’s efforts to promote regional and international dialogue, while recognising its contributions to regional security and stability. That is a statement from the head of the six-member Gulf body.
The UAE’s longstanding record of contributions to Somalia constitutes one of the strongest arguments in its defence. In 2014, it opened its embassy in Mogadishu, the capital going through dangerous times and a war-torn nation. It funded a military training centre to support the development of a professional Somali army, and President Mohamud himself inaugurated that training centre in 2015. It also aided in the establishment of the Puntland Maritime Police Force, which has since developed into a front-line counterterrorism unit. In addition, the UAE has supported the fight against Al Shabaab Al Mujahideen and the Islamic State, and it is the Al Shabaab terrorist group and ISIS-Somalia that pose a significant threat to Somalia’s sovereignty.
Humanitarian assistance is equally important. Years of insufficient rainfall and recurring droughts in Somalia prompted the UAE to take action by dispatching numerous relief ships and flights to the country through the Emirates Red Crescent and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, sometimes in cooperation with Somali humanitarian and disaster management authorities. The UAE also called for global attention and humanitarian assistance through the United Nations and other international platforms and institutions, showcasing its transparency in this regard.
According to the UAE’s 2022 foreign aid report, Somalia was the second-largest recipient of Emirati emergency food assistance that year. In response to droughts, floods and conflicts, more than 700 tonnes of food were sent to affected families in early 2025. Assistance was extended to communities regardless of which local authorities governed them, including those in the Hiran region, Jubaland and Mogadishu. The ports developed through Emirati investment in Berbera and Bosaso have also generated significant economic and trade benefits for Somali communities.
Of course, any government has the right to review its agreements with another country. However, reviewing an agreement is a far cry from suddenly labelling a long-standing partner’s involvement as an “invasion,” particularly when the country’s own leadership was present at some of the project inaugurations, aware of the benefits they would bring and the genuine intentions behind them. These projects were designed to create mutually beneficial opportunities for both investors and the Somali people. After years of assistance delivered through proper channels, one can understand the disappointment expressed by Dr Anwar Gargash, particularly when such accusations are directed against a country that has provided Somali families with food and worked to combat terrorist groups.
The UAE’s relationship with the Somali people will transcend these political disputes, and I believe the UAE will continue to adopt this wise stance. Effective diplomacy requires patience and the ability to distinguish between the political rhetoric of a government, its genuine understanding of the situation and the sincere beliefs of its people. Abu Dhabi remains open to the opportunity of restoring relations. It is now up to Mogadishu to decide whether to seize that opportunity or continue targeting foreign nations instead of addressing its domestic political disputes.