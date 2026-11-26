Blaming the UAE for all of this may be politically convenient, but not convincing. The leaders of Puntland hold an opposing view to Mogadishu because they believe the federal government has taken too much of their power, and with or without Abu Dhabi’s involvement, their stance would not differ. In January, Somaliland, Puntland and Jubaland all refused to comply with Mogadishu’s decision to cancel its agreements with the UAE, exercising their own political decision-making. Their independent political decisions should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that they are acting as foreign proxies. Such accusations also enable the federal government to turn a domestic political issue into a question of sovereignty, where anyone who disagrees can be accused of supporting an “invader,” despite the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian and developmental contributions through established legal channels.