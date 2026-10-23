Two gunmen reportedly opened fire during a funeral at Hamoud Church in southern Jordan
Dubai: Seven people were killed and 34 others injured, some critically, in a shooting at a church in southern Jordan on Friday, October 23, according to the Jordanian television channel Al Mamlaka.
The shooting took place at Hamoud Church in Karak Governorate during a funeral procession, the broadcaster reported.
Citing a source, Al Mamlaka reported that two gunmen got out of a vehicle and opened fire during the funeral procession from the church.
An eyewitness in Karak told the channel that the attackers had fired directly at the church while the funeral was taking place.
The semi-official broadcaster reported that security forces were pursuing those responsible for the shooting.
Jordan's Minister of Government Communication, Mohammad Hussein Al Momani, confirmed that security forces were responding to the incident on the ground.
He added that an official statement would be issued once the details had been verified.