GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Man killed, daughter and granddaughter injured in Amman home explosion

Unknown object collected as scrap explodes inside house, leaving two women injured

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A man died and two family members were injured in an Amman home explosion
A man died and two family members were injured in an Amman home explosion
X/

Dubai: A man was killed and his daughter and granddaughter were injured after an unidentified object he had collected among scrap materials exploded inside his home in eastern Amman on Sunday, Jordan's Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.

A PSD spokesperson said police received a report around midday of an explosion inside a house and immediately dispatched teams to the scene.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Initial investigations found that an unidentified object among a collection of scrap materials gathered by the homeowner had exploded, killing him and injuring his daughter and granddaughter.

The two injured women were taken to hospital. The man's body was also removed from the scene.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion and the nature of the object.

The PSD urged the public not to pick up or take home strange or unidentified objects and to immediately alert security authorities if such items are found.

It also warned people against handling or tampering with unidentified objects because of the potentially serious danger they may pose.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A family brawl in Amman leaves one dead, two injured, and a house ablaze as authorities investigate the tragic incident and arrest the suspected shooter.

One dead, two injured in Amman family brawl

1m read
Abu Dhabi gets direct flights to Aqaba

Abu Dhabi gets direct flights to Aqaba

1m read
Armed Forces on high alert, monitoring skies after Iranian missile barrage

Jordan Armed Forces intercept 18 Iranian missiles

1m read
Jordan launches probe into suspected mass poisoning of cats in Amman’s Al Rashid suburb, sparking public outrage and calls for prosecution over animal cruelty.

Jordan probes mass poisoning of cats in Amman

2m read