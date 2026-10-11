Unknown object collected as scrap explodes inside house, leaving two women injured
Dubai: A man was killed and his daughter and granddaughter were injured after an unidentified object he had collected among scrap materials exploded inside his home in eastern Amman on Sunday, Jordan's Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.
A PSD spokesperson said police received a report around midday of an explosion inside a house and immediately dispatched teams to the scene.
Initial investigations found that an unidentified object among a collection of scrap materials gathered by the homeowner had exploded, killing him and injuring his daughter and granddaughter.
The two injured women were taken to hospital. The man's body was also removed from the scene.
Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion and the nature of the object.
The PSD urged the public not to pick up or take home strange or unidentified objects and to immediately alert security authorities if such items are found.
It also warned people against handling or tampering with unidentified objects because of the potentially serious danger they may pose.