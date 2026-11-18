Family fights for justice as daughter takes over father's tea stall legacy
Dubai: For 26 years, Shree Krishna Tea Stall in Kochi was more than just a place serving hot tea, dosas and omelettes. It was Jayabalakrishnan's livelihood, built through years of hard work. Now, following his tragic death in a road accident, his 24-year-old daughter has stepped behind the counter to keep his legacy alive.
Bhadra Keerthy never imagined running a food stall. She worked as a food-quality inspector in Hyderabad and had her own career plans. But everything changed when her 55-year-old father was killed in a Mercedes-Benz crash in Kochi.
At 1.49 am, Jayabalakrishnan had finished work and spoken to his daughter before setting off home. Around 2.20 am, a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by a 17-year-old at 104 km/h rammed into his scooter. He died at the scene.
Keerthy was asleep when police called her at 4.30 am to deliver the devastating news.
The teenager, whose father is an Additional District and Sessions Judge, was granted bail twice following the accident, triggering protests by the victim's family. His father was also taken into custody for questioning and later released on bail.
While the family continues its fight for justice, Keerthy has taken on the responsibility of running the shop to support her mother and brother.
"This is the only income we have right now because my salary alone cannot cover our monthly household expenses," she told NDTV.
For Keerthy, however, the decision is about more than financial survival. The shop, which her father ran for 26 years, holds a special place in the family's life.
Speaking about her emotional connection to the establishment, she said: "We cannot shut this."
On Tuesday evening, Keerthy reopened the stall alongside her mother and brother. She prepared and packed dosas and omelettes as customers gathered outside, marking a difficult but determined new beginning for the family.
The family is determined to continue its legal fight in the High Court and plans to approach the Supreme Court.
As Keerthy serves customers from behind the same counter where her father spent decades, she is keeping his business alive while trying to rebuild a life shattered by tragedy.