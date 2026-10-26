Police seek cancellation of 17-year-old’s bail after crash in Kochi sparks public outrage
Kerala Police have registered a case against an Additional District Judge whose 17-year-old son allegedly drove a Mercedes-Benz that killed a scooter rider in Cheranelloor, near Kochi. Police are also preparing to seek cancellation of the teenager’s bail.
The case against the judge was registered after the Kerala High Court allowed proceedings against the judicial officer, who owns the car involved in the crash.
Investigators are examining whether the judge violated provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act by allegedly allowing his minor son, who did not hold a driving licence, to use the vehicle.
Police will approach the Ernakulam District Sessions Court to seek cancellation of the teenager’s bail, following public outrage over how the case was handled.
The accident occurred around 2.20am on Sunday on Container Road in Cheranelloor, when the teenager allegedly drove a Mercedes-Benz that rammed into a scooter ridden by Jayabalakrishnan, 55, a resident of Manjali. He died at the scene.
Jayabalakrishnan ran a small roadside eatery near Chittoor temple and was returning home after closing his shop for the night. His death has left his wife and three children without their family’s principal breadwinner.
According to police, the teenager had regularly driven the car and took it out late at night to film a social media reel showing him driving at high speed. Investigators have recovered footage from his mobile phone that allegedly shows the vehicle travelling at high speed shortly before the collision.
On the death of a scooter rider after being hit by a judge's son, Former High Court Judge B. Kemal Pasha says, "The judge has prima facie, he has committed two offences. One, under Section 199A(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, as well as Section 5 read with Section
The teenager was initially taken into custody after the accident but released on station bail on Sunday evening. Following protests by the victim’s family and residents, he was taken into custody again and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail.
Police have invoked Sections 181 and 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act against the teenager for allegedly driving without a licence and overspeeding.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala directed urgent action after the teenager’s initial release triggered public anger. The Additional Director General of Police in charge of law and order has been asked to examine alleged lapses in the handling of the case.
The police will also issue a show-cause notice to Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.Victim’s family demands justice
The victim’s family has demanded strict action against everyone found responsible. Jayabalakrishnan’s daughter collapsed during a sit-in protest outside the police station and was taken to hospital.
She has vowed to continue the fight for justice as the family seeks accountability over the fatal crash and the subsequent handling of the case.
With inputs from ANI