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Kerala judge booked after teen son’s Mercedes kills scooter rider

Police seek cancellation of 17-year-old’s bail after crash in Kochi sparks public outrage

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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A damaged Mercedes-Benz and a scooter involved in a fatal accident in Cheranelloor, near Kochi, Kerala. The crash, allegedly involving a car driven by a 17-year-old boy, claimed the life of scooter rider Jayabalakrishnan, 55. Police have registered a case against the boy’s father, an Additional District Judge who owns the car, and are preparing to seek cancellation of the teenager’s bail.
A damaged Mercedes-Benz and a scooter involved in a fatal accident in Cheranelloor, near Kochi, Kerala. The crash, allegedly involving a car driven by a 17-year-old boy, claimed the life of scooter rider Jayabalakrishnan, 55. Police have registered a case against the boy’s father, an Additional District Judge who owns the car, and are preparing to seek cancellation of the teenager’s bail.
X/ANI Video grab

Kerala Police have registered a case against an Additional District Judge whose 17-year-old son allegedly drove a Mercedes-Benz that killed a scooter rider in Cheranelloor, near Kochi. Police are also preparing to seek cancellation of the teenager’s bail.

The case against the judge was registered after the Kerala High Court allowed proceedings against the judicial officer, who owns the car involved in the crash.

Investigators are examining whether the judge violated provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act by allegedly allowing his minor son, who did not hold a driving licence, to use the vehicle.

Police will approach the Ernakulam District Sessions Court to seek cancellation of the teenager’s bail, following public outrage over how the case was handled.

The accident occurred around 2.20am on Sunday on Container Road in Cheranelloor, when the teenager allegedly drove a Mercedes-Benz that rammed into a scooter ridden by Jayabalakrishnan, 55, a resident of Manjali. He died at the scene.

Jayabalakrishnan ran a small roadside eatery near Chittoor temple and was returning home after closing his shop for the night. His death has left his wife and three children without their family’s principal breadwinner.

According to police, the teenager had regularly driven the car and took it out late at night to film a social media reel showing him driving at high speed. Investigators have recovered footage from his mobile phone that allegedly shows the vehicle travelling at high speed shortly before the collision.

On the death of a scooter rider after being hit by a judge's son, Former High Court Judge B. Kemal Pasha says, "The judge has prima facie, he has committed two offences. One, under Section 199A(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, as well as Section 5 read with Section

Teenager granted bail

The teenager was initially taken into custody after the accident but released on station bail on Sunday evening. Following protests by the victim’s family and residents, he was taken into custody again and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail.

Police have invoked Sections 181 and 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act against the teenager for allegedly driving without a licence and overspeeding.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala directed urgent action after the teenager’s initial release triggered public anger. The Additional Director General of Police in charge of law and order has been asked to examine alleged lapses in the handling of the case.

The police will also issue a show-cause notice to Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.Victim’s family demands justice

Victim’s family demands justice

The victim’s family has demanded strict action against everyone found responsible. Jayabalakrishnan’s daughter collapsed during a sit-in protest outside the police station and was taken to hospital.

She has vowed to continue the fight for justice as the family seeks accountability over the fatal crash and the subsequent handling of the case.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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