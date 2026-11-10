Patients urged to report suspected reactions even without proof of a link to medication
Dubai: The UAE recorded 5,122 reports of suspected adverse reactions to medicines in the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 16.7 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE).
The figure rose from 4,390 reports between January and September 2025. A total of 5,840 reports were registered throughout last year, while about 20 per cent of the cases were classified as serious.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the figures come with a warning from the regulator that an increase in reports does not necessarily indicate that medicines are becoming more dangerous.
The establishment explained that higher reporting figures could be attributed to expanded reporting channels, greater public awareness, increased engagement among healthcare professionals and changes in medicine use or data collection.
It stressed that suspected adverse reactions should be reported even when there is no confirmed link between a medicine and the symptoms experienced.
The EDE also identified six warning signs requiring immediate medical attention after taking medication: difficulty breathing, swelling of the tongue or throat, fainting, a severe skin rash accompanied by blistering or peeling, heavy or unusual bleeding, and severe persistent pain accompanied by other concerning symptoms.
Patients experiencing less severe symptoms that persist or worsen should consult a doctor or pharmacist to determine whether their treatment or dosage needs to be adjusted.
The regulator explained that known side-effects vary depending on a medicine's active ingredient, the patient's health, the prescribed dosage and other treatments being taken.
Some antibiotics can cause digestive problems or allergic reactions, while non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, commonly used as painkillers, may cause stomach problems or increase the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding in certain patients.
Some diabetes medications can also cause low blood sugar, depending on the treatment and other drugs being used.
The establishment highlighted five known side-effects associated with some newer obesity treatments, including medicines targeting GLP-1 receptors. These include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation and abdominal pain.
It emphasised the importance of distinguishing between the frequency and severity of side-effects. Common symptoms, such as headaches or nausea, may be relatively mild, while some rare reactions can be life-threatening.
The EDE encouraged patients to report new, persistent or worsening symptoms, particularly after starting a new treatment.
Reports can be submitted by patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and medical establishments. Individuals are not required to prove that a medicine directly caused a suspected reaction before reporting it.
The establishment assesses reports by examining when symptoms appeared, the dosage taken, the patient's medical history, other medicines used and existing safety information.
Additional medical records or test results may be requested to help determine whether a suspected reaction is linked to a particular medicine.
Serious cases and previously unidentified reactions undergo further scientific assessment. Where evidence establishes a potential safety concern, regulators may require changes to patient information leaflets, issue warnings to doctors and patients, introduce additional monitoring requirements or restrict a medicine's use.
In cases involving significant risks to patients, authorities may suspend or withdraw a product from the market.
The EDE stressed that medicine safety monitoring continues after regulatory approval, particularly when treatments become more widely used or new information emerges about their effects on patients with underlying health conditions.
Members of the public can report suspected adverse reactions through the establishment's official reporting service or seek assistance by calling 80033784. The service for individuals also accepts reports at pv@ede.gov.ae.