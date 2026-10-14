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Abu Dhabi revokes doctor's licence, suspends another over medication violations

Health authorities cite failures in clinical assessment, patient follow-up and records

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Abu Dhabi's Department of Health has revoked a doctor's licence and suspended another over controlled medication violations, ensuring patient safety and enforcing healthcare regulations.
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health has revoked a doctor's licence and suspended another over controlled medication violations, ensuring patient safety and enforcing healthcare regulations.
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Dubai: Department of Health-Abu Dhabi has revoked the licence of one doctor and suspended another for violating regulations governing controlled medications, the health authority said on Wednesday.

The department said the action followed investigations that uncovered failures in clinical assessment, patient follow-up and medical documentation, including inadequate justification for prescribing controlled medicines.

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The violations were detected through coordinated inspections and monitoring by relevant authorities, supported by the department's digital and intelligent surveillance systems.

The regulator said the measures were intended to safeguard patient safety, enforce medical regulations and strengthen professional accountability across the emirate's healthcare sector.

It stressed that compliance with rules governing controlled medications was essential because of the potential risks to patients' health and safety.

The department said it would continue expanding its digital monitoring capabilities and strengthening inspections to identify violations and take appropriate regulatory action.

It urged healthcare professionals and facilities to comply with prescribing regulations and maintain accurate clinical assessments, medical records and patient follow-up procedures.

Residents were also encouraged to report suspected healthcare violations through the department's official channels.

The latest action follows the suspension of six doctors in Abu Dhabi in August 2025 for breaches of regulations governing controlled medications.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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