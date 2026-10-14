Health authorities cite failures in clinical assessment, patient follow-up and records
Dubai: Department of Health-Abu Dhabi has revoked the licence of one doctor and suspended another for violating regulations governing controlled medications, the health authority said on Wednesday.
The department said the action followed investigations that uncovered failures in clinical assessment, patient follow-up and medical documentation, including inadequate justification for prescribing controlled medicines.
The violations were detected through coordinated inspections and monitoring by relevant authorities, supported by the department's digital and intelligent surveillance systems.
The regulator said the measures were intended to safeguard patient safety, enforce medical regulations and strengthen professional accountability across the emirate's healthcare sector.
It stressed that compliance with rules governing controlled medications was essential because of the potential risks to patients' health and safety.
The department said it would continue expanding its digital monitoring capabilities and strengthening inspections to identify violations and take appropriate regulatory action.
It urged healthcare professionals and facilities to comply with prescribing regulations and maintain accurate clinical assessments, medical records and patient follow-up procedures.
Residents were also encouraged to report suspected healthcare violations through the department's official channels.
The latest action follows the suspension of six doctors in Abu Dhabi in August 2025 for breaches of regulations governing controlled medications.