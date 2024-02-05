Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has unveiled a series of decisive measures and actions taken against several healthcare facilities found in violation of healthcare laws, regulations, and policies in the Emirate.

This announcement underscores DoH's commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all members of the community and ensuring the quality of healthcare services provided to them.

In addition, DoH closed down eight healthcare facilities following extensive inspections including three (an occupational medicine centre, a laboratory, and a medical centre) which violated Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 related to the prevention of infectious diseases. Furthermore, these violations included non-compliance with regulations for electronic reporting and a disregard for the Department’s standards concerning public health statistics reporting.

Moreover, DoH has taken action by closing four home care facilities due to their failure to comply with the Department's standards and regulations governing home care services, coupled with a series of violations. These violations include the failure to obtain proper patient consent for treatment and neglect to provide comprehensive explanations of treatment procedures and associated risks, where the healthcare facilities' failed to secure DoH’s approval for secondment contracts between facilities. Additional infractions encompass the facilities' failure to provide essential medicines, medical supplies, or devices for emergency cases as well as the unauthorised use of the healthcare facility for individuals not licensed to practice the profession.

Notably, the facilities were found to be lacking in providing essential medicines, medical supplies, and devices for emergency cases. Serious concerns were raised due to their inability to adhere to safety procedures and requirements for preventing infections and their transmission. The facilities also fell short in maintaining the necessary supplies, materials, and devices, neglected to meet standards for the proper handling and disposal of medical waste, and secure storage of patient medical records.

The Department has also announced the closure of a dental clinic following the substantiation of several violations including the employment of unlicensed healthcare professionals, as well as not adhering to the sterilisation protocols and the use of non-sterile medical supplies. Additionally, other violations were identified, including the failure to record or document a comprehensive medical history, procedures, examinations, medical interventions, or treatment in the patient's file as well as practicing in a field different from the field of licensing.

DoH calls on all healthcare facilities operating in the Emirate to comply with its policies and regulations to preserve the efficiency of the healthcare system in Abu Dhabi, preserve the health and safety of all community members, and continue providing healthcare services in accordance with international best practices.