Dubai: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has launched the “Your Heart, Your Life” campaign to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of cardiovascular diseases.

The campaign, unveiled in the presence of Dr Yousif Mohamed Al Serkal, Director General of EHS, aligns with EHS’s mission to promote public health and support the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031.

Dr Kareema Alraesi, Director of the Primary Healthcare Department at EHS, noted that the campaign addresses significant health challenges both in the UAE and globally due to cardiovascular diseases.

“This campaign represents a pivotal effort in our ongoing mission to deliver proactive and therapeutic healthcare services, ensuring the well-being and quality of life for our community,” she said.

Dr Kareema highlighted the initiative’s focus on early detection and preventive guidance as key strategies for reducing the prevalence of these diseases.

Screening target

The campaign aims to screen 10,000 individuals aged 18 and above over a 100-day period, running until the end of the year. Services include vital sign assessments, HbA1c (blood sugar) tests, cholesterol checks, and cardiovascular risk evaluations. Additional factors such as smoking habits and family medical history are also reviewed. An electronic system has been implemented to proactively refer at-risk patients to specialised care, ensuring seamless coordination between EHS primary healthcare centres and affiliated hospitals.

Health centres